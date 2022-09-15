RIYADH - CNTXT, a leading cloud and digital transformation company in Saudi Arabia, announced during the Global AI Summit a collaboration and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Saudi Data and AI Authority (SDAIA). The aim of the partnership is to foster digitalization and cloud adoption in the Kingdom.

“The transformational potential of the cloud starts with a change in mindset,” said Nawaf Al-Sahan, Head of Computing at SDAIA. “We are therefore excited to partner with CNTXT to establish training and professional exchange programs through the Center of Excellence to provide upskilling opportunities to our employees and other government entity employees.”

CNTXT, Google Cloud’s reseller and distributor for cloud solutions in the Kingdom, will also collaborate with SDAIA to explore how it can integrate government's cloud, DEEM, with Google Cloud platform.

“SDAIA is paving the way for cloud-first strategy in the Kingdom,” said Nawaf Al-Sahan, Head of Computing, SDAIA. “Through our partnership with CNTXT, which will focus on Google Cloud and upskilling, we are making sure we are investing in digitalization of the Kingdom and delivering on the Vision 2030. ”

About CNTXT

Founded in 2022 and based in Saudi Arabia, CNTXT is a joint venture between Aramco and Cognite that delivers premium cloud and digital transformation products and services in the Middle East and North Africa. CNTXT’s digital offerings, including Google Cloud and Cognite Data Fusion, enable customers to achieve greater efficiency, sustainability, and profitability throughout their digital transformation journeys. www.cntxt.com

About SDAIA

The Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA) was established in 2019 as the owner of Saudi Arabia’s national and artificial intelligence agenda, mandated with unlocking the value of data and artificial intelligence to elevate Saudi Arabia as a pioneering nation among the elite league of data-driven economies.

SDAIA delivers on its mandate through three executional arms: 1) the National Data Management Office (NDMO) which is the main regulator and enabler of national data policies and best practices, 2) the National Information Center (NIC) which is the main operator of government data infrastructure, advanced analytics and AI-powered insight platforms, and G-Cloud services, and 3) the National Center for Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) which drives the national AI strategy execution, AI innovation and capabilities building. SDAIA’s Board of Directors reports to the Prime Minister and is chaired by His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Defense Minister.