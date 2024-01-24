International law firm CMS has advised the Oman Investment Authority (OIA) in relation to Saudi Tadawul Group’s (STG) acquisition of a 32.6% stake in DME Holdings Limited, the parent company of Dubai Mercantile Exchange (DME), one of the leading international commodities exchanges. The deal will see STG, a leading diversified capital markets group in the MENA region, become the joint largest shareholder alongside CME Group with other shareholders including the OIA and Dubai Holding as well as global financial and commercial industry leaders.

The shares acquired represent a mix of new and existing shares, with the proceeds from the new shares used to fund DME’s growth. Following the transaction, DME will be rebranded as the Gulf Mercantile Exchange to reflect its position as the key regional commodities exchange in the Middle East with global relevance.

The investment by STG brings together world-class strategic partners and expertise to accelerate DME’s growth potential, including CME Group, the OIA, and Dubai Holding alongside global financial and commercial shareholders. It will enable the new Gulf Mercantile Exchange to capture demand for energy, metals, and agricultural commodity markets and support the ongoing global transition to a sustainable economy through the launch of next-generation derivatives contracts as part of the transition to a sustainable economy. The transaction is subject to closing conditions, including as to regulatory approvals.

Founded in 2007 and headquartered in the UAE, DME is home to the DME Oman Crude Oil Futures Contract (DME Oman), that generates the world’s largest amount of physically delivered crude oil. The DME Oman contract serves as the third-most important crude oil benchmark globally, which is used by five national oil companies based in the Gulf Cooperation Council countries.

The CMS team was led by partner Graham Conlon and senior associate Blair Jones.

For further information, please contact:

Laura Swartz, Communications

E: laura.swartz@cms-cmno.com

About CMS

Founded in 1999, CMS is an integrated, multi-jurisdictional organisation of law firms that offers full-service legal and tax advice. With 81 offices in over 45 countries across the world and more than 5,000 lawyers, CMS has long-standing expertise both in advising in its local jurisdictions and across borders. From major multinationals and mid-caps to enterprising start-ups, CMS provides the technical rigour, strategic excellence and long-term partnership to keep each client ahead in its chosen markets.

The CMS member firms provide a wide range of expertise across 19 practice areas and sectors, including Corporate / M&A, Energy & Climate Change, Funds, Life Sciences & Healthcare, TMC, Tax, Banking & Finance, Commercial, Antitrust, Competition & Trade, Dispute Resolution, Employment & Pensions, Intellectual Property and Real Estate.

For more information, please visit cms.law