Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Cloudera, the hybrid platform for data, analytics, and AI, announced two new offerings for Cloudera Observability Premium designed to simplify and automate platform administration. These premium tier features provide a single source of observability across all cloud-based and on-premises data centres, even for the most secure enterprises.

With the increasing demand for strategic insights from technologies like GenAI and the rise of data privacy and security regulations, there is an increasing need for full visibility into enterprise data sources and workflows. Cloudera’s expanded Cloudera Observability suite empowers enterprises with highly secure networks to operate observability entirely within their data centres or on the public cloud.

Cloudera’s two new solutions in its Cloudera Observability suite include:

● Cloudera Observability Premium On-Premises allows customers with highly secure networks to run observability entirely within their data centres. This solution ensures optimal monitoring, troubleshooting, financial governance, data observability, and automated actions, even in air-gapped configurations.

● Cloudera Observability Premium for Public Cloud Data Hub extends all the advanced premium capabilities to public cloud users, including real-time monitoring, advanced financial governance, automated actions, and data observability.

With the addition of both these offerings, enterprises can now leverage high-value features such as real-time monitoring for Data Hub clusters, jobs, and queries, financial governance with new cost factors and capacity forecasting, workload views, alerts, and automated actions, along with data observability with hot and cold table analysis. These features aim to maximise investment, streamline self-service troubleshooting, and enhance visibility into resource costs and usage.

"Cloudera's new premium observability offerings provide Middle East organisations with unparalleled insights into their data operations. With real-time monitoring and advanced financial governance, enterprises can optimise performance, reduce costs, and ensure compliance with regional data privacy regulations. Said Ahmad Shakora, Group Vice President of Emerging Markets (META), at Cloudera. This innovation supports the UAE and KSA's digital transformation goals, empowering businesses to leverage data-driven strategies for enhanced efficiency and competitive advantage."

"Real-time correlations and contextual information are essential for identifying optimisation points and potential bottlenecks along with prescriptive recommendations," said industry analyst Sanjeev Mohan. "Implementing advanced observational capabilities is critical for enterprises as they provide real-time system insights that enable proactive issue resolution and enhance security, ultimately leading to operations and reduced risks. Cloudera’s expanded Observability offering enables enterprises to tackle this head-on by building a new standard for hybrid data observability across on-premises and public clouds.”

This release is a key expansion for Cloudera Observability, designed to continuously discover and collect performance telemetry data across applications, services, and infrastructure components running in enterprises’ Cloudera environments.

“There is immense pressure on enterprises today to better manage data resources and efficiently leverage data across the organization,” said Dipto Chakravarty, Chief Product Officer at Cloudera. “Cloudera Observability helps enterprises maximize cost-efficiency, enhance performance, and unlock intelligent insights. The new premium additions deepen these insights for enterprises and builds on our commitment to help customers take back control of their data, analytics, and AI.”

Visit our recent blog to discover how these capabilities deepen Cloudera’s commitment to providing a single source of observability across all clouds and on-premises.

