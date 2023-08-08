Dubai, UAE: Cloud Spaces, Aldar's pioneering brand of flexible workspace solutions, is thrilled to announce its exciting Summer Sales event for the whole month of August, offering a fantastic 15% discount on bookings for Board Rooms, Recording Studios, Photography Studios, and Day Passes. This limited-time promotion is available at all four Cloud Spaces locations, including the three in Abu Dhabi at Yas Mall, The World Trade Center Mall, and Abu Dhabi Global Market, and one in Dubai at Circle Mall, JVC.

Being the Middle East's first coworking space located within a shopping mall, Cloud Spaces has redefined workspace experiences by providing a fresh, bright, and modern environment that sparks motivation and fosters creativity. Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi proudly houses the flagship location, making it the first shopping mall in the region to embrace this innovative concept.

Cloud Spaces caters to a diverse community, encompassing freelancers, entrepreneurs, small and medium business owners, and corporate representatives, offering them a lively and welcoming environment ideal for fostering productivity and collaboration. During the August Summer Sales, customers have an opportunity to elevate their workspace experience while enjoying exclusive discounts on the premium services only available at Cloud Spaces.

Whether you need a professional setting for client meetings in our well-equipped Board Rooms, a state-of-the-art Recording or Photography Studio, or just want to experience a day of productivity with the convenient Day Passes, Cloud Spaces has you covered.

Don't miss this chance to beat the summer heat, take advantage of Cloud Spaces' unbeatable Summer Sales, and get ready to reach a new level of productivity. Book your workspace now and unlock a world of possibilities for your business. Visit here to explore all on offer and secure your discounted reservation.

For more information and to book your space, visit the Cloud Spaces website at www.cloudspaces.ae.

When: Now until August 31st

Offer: 15% discount on bookings for Board Rooms, Recording Studios, Photography Studios, and Day Passes

