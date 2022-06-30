Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cloud Spaces formally launches its second location in the UAE capital at ADGM, following the success of its first location in Yas Mall. Due to the region’s growing demand for flexible working solutions, the innovative concept includes an array of tastefully designed workstations, ergonomic boardrooms, private meeting spaces and chic co-working lounges across two floors in Al Sarab Tower.



Cloud Spaces ADGM is designed to appeal to creative entrepreneurs, freelancers and SMEs by creating an environment to work, connect and collaborate. Tenants can enjoy panoramic views of the city in a variety of co-working zones.



Cloud Spaces is Aldar’s pioneering brand for flexible workplace solutions aimed to compliment and add value to Aldar’s diverse portfolio. Cloud Spaces first launched in Yas Mall in October 2020, making it the GCC region’s first mall-based, business and lifestyle co-working space. It caters to both local and international companies and entrepreneurs, with existing Yas Mall retailers making use of the creative space and associated services.



Saoud Khoory, Chief Retail Officer at Aldar Investment and Chairman of C2i, the Aldar subsidiary that launched Cloud Spaces, said: “Cloud Spaces is more than just an office. The co-working space bridges the gap between traditional working environments and the growing demand for flexibility, agility, and connectivity in business. Consumer behaviours are shifting, and our shared working space model is designed to meet and exceed customer expectations. Cloud Spaces Yas Mall has proven that this model can be a success and we are delighted to be launching a second location in ADGM.

Malak Smejkalova, General Manager of Cloud Spaces, said: “We are thrilled to give local and international businesses, entrepreneurs and freelancers a state of the art branch at ADGM, right in the heart of the UAE capital. Since we first opened a few weeks ago, we have already reached 90% capacity and are looking to expand further within Al Maryah Island. We offer our partners a variety of co-working and flexible payment options as well as meeting rooms and offices of all sizes.



Since the launch of Cloud Spaces Yas Mall, we have seen increased interest from freelancers, small businesses and the UAE’s creative community. We look forward to introducing new locations across the country.”



Ahmed Juma Al Bawardi , Owner of Badiya Capital LLC and member of Cloud Spaces, said: “Joining Cloud Spaces ADGM has been totally transformational for my startup venture. Safe, clean and compliant with all social-distancing measures and the mesmerizing view overlooking the Al Maryah and Saadiyat Island is something which I look forward for every day. The facilities cover everything we could need too, from fast and reliable wifi to amazing coffees from The Oxygen Bar. I am delighted to start my entrepreneurial journey with Cloud Spaces and increasing my productivity by having a space that is so amazing.



David Denison, Group Deputy CIO Florin Court Capital and member of Cloud Spaces, said: “The team at Florin Court have been delighted with their Cloudspaces office. Not only is the design clean, bright and modern but they have hired fantastic staff to ensure the experience is made as easy as possible for us: from the IT staff, the team on the reception and, of course, the fantastic guys keeping the coffee flowing in the lounge area. There is so much tastefully designed open space available that there is always somewhere to take a quiet call, yet you can also find the buzz of activity when you wish at the coffee bar where people are hanging around working and having informal meetings. Cloudspaces has not only made us feel welcome they have provided use with a beautiful, hassle-free office space that has made our workdays more enjoyable.



Presenting serviced offices for businesses of all sizes, guests can choose from sound-proof cubicles designed for individual freelancers and one-person startups to fully serviced offices that are perfect for large-scale corporations. Offering flexible lease terms on a daily, monthly, or yearly basis, meeting spaces are also available to be booked by the hour or day, equipped with fast Wi-Fi, white boards, and a fully interactive smart screen. The coworking lounge is the ideal place to work and relax, with plush sofas, cozy corners, and fun games including table tennis, foosball and boxing. Tenants can also enjoy an array of premium barista coffees and snacks served from the ‘The Oxygen Bar’.



Cloud Spaces ADGM is located in Al Sarab Tower levels 14 and 15. To book a tour or to learn more about Cloud Spaces, please visit https://www.cloudspaces.ae/ or contact +971(0) 2 711 9700.