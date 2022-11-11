Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, a Mubadala Health partner, walked off with two major wins in the “International Hospital Federation” (IHF) Awards 2022. The winning categories included the Dr. Kwang Tae Kim Grand Hospital Award, which is the highest honor for an individual hospital that demonstrates excellence in five categories including health service quality, patient experience and workforce well-being, and the Ashikaga-Nikken Excellence Award for Green Hospitals, which recognizes hospitals that demonstrate a commitment to environmental sustainability.

As the most prestigious awards program to celebrate hospitals and healthcare institutions, the awards are recognized globally. A group of seasoned global healthcare experts who serve on the IHF's judging panels evaluates entries according to the tightest criteria.

Dr. Jorge Guzman, the CEO of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, said: “These prestigious awards recognize the work we do to provide the best care to our patients and reinforce the milestones we continue to achieve. They cement our drive to deliver premium, and sustainable complex medical care to our patients, and to be the best place to work for our caregivers. Our patient-first principle compels us to continuously seek to enhance operational effectiveness and treatment quality, helping us become the best hospital in the wider region. We take pride in supporting governmental programs, leading research projects, and providing the region with cutting-edge clinical solutions.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s main accomplishments also revolve around using energy in an astute, agile and future-focused manner, protecting water resources, reducing waste and maximizing reuse, advancing health and well-being, maintaining a green environment, and building robust and flexible structures. Through its Sustainability Program, the hospital has achieved considerable strides in increasing treated non-potable water usage, by a total of 70 percent; reducing overall domestic water use by 32 percent and reducing energy usage by 14 percent through the ECMs implementation program. In addition, by 2021 it had reduced its total carbon footprint by 11.1 percent, since 2017. Also, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi recycled 21 percent of non-clinical waste, with more than 14 categories of waste diverted from landfill.

Dr. Guzman added: “We are equally thrilled to receive the Excellence Award for Green Hospitals. Alongside our determination to deliver world class quality of care, we are also committed to creating and operating workplaces that are healthier as well as have a low impact on the environment. The design of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and the sustainable operational methodologies we are implementing support the health of patients, staff, and visitors while delivering a high level of occupant comfort, indoor air quality, energy efficiency, and water conservation. This has a positive influence on our natural environment, helping to protect our natural resources and further enhance the quality of life of our patients and caregivers.”

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s sustainability program supports Abu Dhabi Environment Vision 2030’s drive for sustainability. The United States Green Building Council has recognized Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi as one of the first hospitals in the Middle East and North Africa to use a Greenhouse Gas tool in compliance with ISO 14064 Part 1, certified by the GHG Protocol Corporate Standard.

The winners of the IHF Awards were presented during a special Awards Ceremony at the 45th IHF World Hospital Congress, held on November 9-11, 2022 in Dubai, UAE.

To learn more about the “International Hospital Federation Awards 2022,” visit: https://worldhospitalcongress.org/awards/

About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, an integral part of Mubadala Health, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurological, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, and Clinical & Nursing. In all, more than 40 medical and surgical specialties are represented at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The facilities at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi combine state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards. The hospital is a 394 (expandable to 490) bed facility, with five clinical floors, three diagnostic and treatment levels, and 13 floors of critical and acute inpatient units. It is a physician-led medical facility served by North American/European Board Certified (or equivalent) physicians. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care, reducing their need to travel abroad for treatment.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi – Al Ain began offering select medical services in December 2017. The facility is located on the Tawam Hospital Campus in Al Ain.

