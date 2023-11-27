The accomplishment contributes to UAE’s aim to position the nation as a hub for advanced medical education



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, has become one of the UAE’s pioneering healthcare organisations to receive Provisional Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®). The accreditation acknowledges the hospital as a distinguished provider of Continuing Medical Education (CME), further empowering the institution to grant credits for local, regional, and international medical education programs, including the American Medical Association (AMA) Physician’s Recognition Award (PRA) Category 1 Credit™.



Dr. Jorge Guzman, Chief Executive Officer of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, expressed his gratitude, stating, “This groundbreaking achievement is a testament to our steadfast commitment to excellence in medical education and healthcare delivery. With this milestone accreditation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has set its sight on attracting a global audience of medical education facilitators, organizers, and decision-makers, as we continue to set new benchmarks and raise the bar, ensuring that the UAE remains at the forefront of medical innovation and expertise. We will continue to focus on upskilling of local and global talent to strengthen UAE’s positioning as a medical education hub.”



The ACCME accreditation reinforces the commitment of CME providers to ensure that medical education remains fair, balanced, evidence-based, valid, relevant to clinicians’ needs, evaluated for its effectiveness, and free from any commercial influence. By achieving this designation, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi strengthens its mission to ‘educate those who serve’ and solidifies its role in advancing medical knowledge with the highest standards of integrity.



Dr. Sawsan Abdel-Razig, Chief Academic Officer at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, commented, “We are truly honored to be recognized as a leading ACCME-accredited organization in the UAE. Our Education Department designs robust, competency-based education and professional development programs that provide world-class healthcare education to current and future healthcare providers. This achievement further enhances Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s reputation and its ability to build a sustainable healthcare sector in the UAE.”



Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s recognition as the principal organization to be awarded the Provisional Accreditation by ACCME complements the existing CME accreditation system led by the local UAE accreditation bodies and does not aim to replace it. To find out more about the Provisional Accreditation from the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME®) visit the website https://www.accme.org/



To book an appointment at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, call 800 8 CCAD (2223) visit www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae or download the Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi Patient Portal App.



About Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi



Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, is a multispecialty hospital on Al Maryah Island in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi is a unique and unparalleled extension of US-based Cleveland Clinic’s model of care, specifically designed to address a range of complex and critical care requirements unique to the Abu Dhabi population.



Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has the following Institutes and Departments: Heart, Vascular & Thoracic, Neurology, Digestive Disease, Eye, Respiratory, Critical Care, Oncology, Transplant, Surgical Subspecialties, Medical Subspecialties, Emergency Medicine, Anesthesiology, Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Imaging, Quality & Patient Safety, Clinical & Nursing, Research and Education Departments. In all, more than 50 medical and surgical specialties are offered at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.



The campus is also home to a stand-alone and dedicated cancer center, Fatima bint Mubarak Center. The state-of-the-art, facility provides patients with access to diagnostics and treatment options through world-class facilities across 24 clinical departments that include a range of cancer subspecialties and programs: Blood Cancers, Breast Cancers, Endocrine Cancers, Gastrointestinal Cancers, Genitourinary Cancers, Gynecological Cancers, Head and Neck Cancers, Neurological Cancers, Thoracic Cancers, Ophthalmological Cancers and Soft Tissue Cancers among others.



Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi provides patients in the region with direct access to the world’s best healthcare providers and Cleveland Clinic’s unique model of care that includes state-of-the-art amenities and world-class service standards closer to home.



M42 is an Abu Dhabi-based, global tech-enabled healthcare company operating at the forefront of medical advancement.

Visit us at www.clevelandclinicabudhabi.ae