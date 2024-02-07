Department of Health – Abu Dhabi recognized the hospital as a Centre of Excellence for stroke care in the emirate in 2023.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, part of the M42 network, has received Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification from the American Stroke Association (ASA), a division of the American Heart Association (AHA). This esteemed accreditation comes after the Neurological institute’s designation as a Centre of Excellence (CoE) for stroke care by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi in 2023, underscoring its commitment to stringent standards that improve accessibility to comprehensive stroke care and deliver the best outcome for patients.

As one of the highest levels of recognition for hospitals capable of providing care for complex stroke cases, the Comprehensive Stroke Center Certification underlines the strengths of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s robust Neurovascular Medicine Program and Stroke Center. This reflects the hospital’s continuous endeavors to deliver on quality standards and requirements, such as advanced imaging and treatment capabilities, 24/7 availability of specialized treatments, participation in research, and the provision of unique professional training and education opportunities to physicians to enhance stroke care.

Dr. Florian Roser, Chair of Neurological Institute at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi, commented on the hospital's achievement and the part it plays in caring for stroke patients: “Stroke stands as a formidable global health challenge, ranking as the second leading cause of mortality and the third leading cause of disability. With one in four individuals facing the risk of stroke during their lifetime, we are committed to delivering world-class care for complex cerebrovascular and neurological disease across all associated disciplines, including emergency medicine, stroke neurology, and interventional neuroradiology, among others. Our multidisciplinary approach, skilled caregivers and cutting-edge technological solutions eliminate the need for people from the UAE to travel abroad for treatment, and we will continue to innovate and prioritize patient safety and quality of care.”

The American Stroke Association, which is the world’s leading organization to enable longer, healthier lives for stroke patients, uses its stroke certification model to provide hospitals with a framework to manage and deliver quality care. This model standardizes interventions and increases the adherence to scientific guidelines and access to acute care for patients who experience a stroke. The certification program is based on standards developed independently, and overseen by the American Heart Association, reflecting decades of science and clinical expertise.

In 2023, Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi's Neurovascular Medicine Program and Stroke Center treated over 1,100 patients, maintaining its consistently high level of patient care. Personalized treatment plans are built by a team of experts, including neurologists, neuro-interventionalists, vascular neurosurgeons and specialists from other fields, who are assisted by new-age technologies, such as artificial intelligence, to improve health outputs in the emirate and position it as a leading healthcare hub in the region.

