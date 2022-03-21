Dubai: The medical team in the Weight Loss Unit at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital in Dubai successfully saved the life of a severely obese person infected with the Corona virus, as he underwent a weight loss operation through robotic surgery.

The talented medical experts, under the supervision of Dr. Ayman Harake, Director of Surgery & Weight Loss Center, Dr. Ali Choukair, Gastroenterologist Specialist, and Lina Domani, Clinical Dietitian, used a multidisciplinary approach to provide the best treatment solution for the patient.

One of the advantages of robotic surgery is that it provides physicians with a higher level of precision during movement and sutures to reconnect tissues. It also contributes to reducing pain and accelerating recovery for patients. The surgery performed on the patient involved making only small punctures.

Dr. Ayman Harake, Director of Surgery & Weight Loss Center at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital, confirmed that the patient’s health condition had improved without complications, allowing him to return to his daily life normally, and said: “Robot surgery helps reduce the patient’s pain and Obesity can be gradually eliminated through a comprehensive program that includes a structured diet and follow-up of the patient’s condition based on his daily lifestyle and physical needs.”

Committed to delivering excellence in patient care, Clemenceau Medical Center builds on technological advancements, innovative treatments, and superior medical expertise across a wide range of specialties to deliver patient-first healthcare excellence.