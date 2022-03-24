Dubai, UAE: City Walk has launched Uni Fest, a 10-day creative and vibrant campaign catering to University students to be among a lifestyle space where you can live, study and play.

Uni Fest will offer an array of options for University students such as creative activities, live performances on the weekends, a TikTok studio and an art hub.

Located in City Walk, Canadian University Dubai is home to 2,000 students offering much more than a location for their education. It is designed to bring the ultimate lifestyle experience for students where they can recharge after a day of studies with a broad range of dining offerings, unwind with some retail therapy or simply catch a movie.

Leading up to Spring break, Uni Fest began on 18 March and will end on 27 March 2022. University students are attending master classes by art instructors who guide customisation of bottles, mugs and tote bags as part of the creative workshops.

With Generation Z using TikTok as a key social media platform, Uni fest has launched City Walk’s TikTok channel using student’s generated content. Students are being asked to record their videos, upload and tag ‘City Walk’ for a chance to win 1 of 3 Gift Vouchers worth AED 500 from Beit El Kell restaurant.

Uni Fest also caters towards artistic students with a daily painting activity to showcase freestyle paintings, which can be taken home after their sessions.

The creative workshop, TikTok Studio and Art Hub are in front of the fountain at City Walk and require the students to present their valid University ID to participate.

To keep students entertained on the weekends, Uni Fest has also organised live bands and DJ performances featuring DJ Laty, July Nazarenko, Tito Taha, The Ark and Reuben Edenojie and their bands.

City Walk is part of Merex Investment’s vision to reimagine the way people experience the city which combines living, shopping, entertainment, hospitality and wellness options within an urban ecosystem.

-Ends-

About City Walk

City Walk is a design-inspired open-air lifestyle destination in Dubai that spans an area of more than 10 million square feet. Nestled in a prestigious neighbourhood on Al Safa Street in close proximity to the arterial Sheikh Zayed Road and the sophisticated Jumeirah Street, the family-friendly hub seamlessly combines living, retail, F&B, entertainment, hospitality and wellness options within one integrated space to offer visitors a unique sense of community and comfort.

Designed to evolve as a city within a city, City Walk has emerged as the preferred choice for residents and tourists looking for a sophisticated place to shop, dine, socialize and spend quality time in a serene ambience in the heart of Dubai. City Walk is home to Canadian University Dubai and will soon have Talabat’s 150,000 sq ft HQ that will be split across two separate buildings, with the first set of employees expected to be moved in by Q3 2022.

