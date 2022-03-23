Customers invited to vote through the Big City Centre Vote by taking a seat at the big boardroom table at City Centre Mirdif.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Majid Al Futtaim’s City Centre brand today launched ‘It’s Your Space’ — a refreshed brand identity and slogan which looks to give customers, tenants, and partners the power and platform to voice what they want their future City Centre experiences to look like.

As part of its ‘It’s Your Space’, the City Centre brand has introduced the ‘Big City Centre Vote’ —a regional-based campaign which is encouraging the community to get involved in sharing their thoughts, aspirations, and ideas through a voting platform, either in-person or online at citycentrebigvote.com.

The voting campaign has been launched through an in-mall activation at City Centre Mirdif, which sees a specially designed 15-metre giant boardroom table occupy the Central Galleria. Moving the boardroom table figuratively out of the boardroom and Majid Al Futtaim’s headquarters and into the mall, customers are being invited to ‘take a seat at the table’ and share their opinions and ideas on their perfect mall spaces. The results will enable Majid Al Futtaim to curate next-generation, hyper-personalised, and hyper-connected City Centre malls that create more meaningful individual moments and connections while fostering a deeper sense of belonging.

Fuad Sharaf, Managing Director, UAE Shopping Malls, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, commented: “At Majid Al Futtaim we’ve taken a significant step towards elevating the experiences in our City Centre malls. The ‘It’s Your Space’ positioning is an important part of that process because we’re handing over the decision-making power of our malls’ evolution to our customers. The Big City Centre Vote kick-starts the ongoing conversations we will be having with groups and members of the community over the coming months. It is the first of many steps we’re taking to ensure we’re building deeper relationships, creating meaningful connections, and working alongside our visitors to better understand what they’re truly looking for in their City Centre experience. We hope the campaign reminds the community that we care about their voice, thoughts, and aspirations, which will help us create malls built by customers.”

Celebrating localised connections and promoting a community-centric approach, the ‘Big City Centre Vote’ boardroom table will also be hosting direct conversations with core groups of the UAE community including parents, youth, and business owners. Seated together during different sessions, these groups will discuss their views and sentiments.

For more information on how to vote, visit your nearest City Centre in the UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Lebanon or vote at citycentrebigvote.com.