Manama, Bahrain: City Centre Bahrain, the leading lifestyle and shopping destination in the Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced the return of its phenomenally successful ‘Daily Rewards Campaign’ from 1 October until 19 November with more winners and rewards. Valued customers can simply shop from the mall’s rewarding and diverse catalogue of global and local brands for a chance to win Mall GiftCards worth BD500 each daily.

The 50-day ‘Daily Rewards Campaign’ follows the success of the mall’s first campaign earlier this year with an overwhelming response from both customers and brands –with City Centre Bahrain being of the Kingdom’s ultimate lifestyle destination where shopping is truly unique and rewarding.

Customers who shop and redeem receipts worth BD30 or more throughout the campaign period will qualify to enter the draw for a chance to win 1 of 50 BD500 in Mall GiftCards daily.

An additional attraction to the campaign is an exciting digital gaming zone in the Central Galleria, where customers who shop for BD30 or more per day can gain one entry for that day for a chance to play the game and win instant prizes.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, Mall Director of City Centre Bahrain said: “Based on customer demand we are delighted to bring back our successful ‘Daily Rewards Campaign’ for the second time this year, making it even more rewarding for them by running the campaign for 50 days. Our constant endeavor at Majid Al Futtaim is to create great moments for everyone, every day, and the satisfaction of our customers is at the heart of everything we do. We are confident that this campaign will provide an exceptional and enriched customer experience that reinforces our status as the leading and most rewarding lifestyle, entertainment, and leisure destination in the Kingdom.”

Participating in the Daily Rewards Campaign is simple: shoppers can redeem their receipts worth BD30 or more at dedicated redemption desks at Gates 1, 3, 6, 8 or opt for the self-redemption facility behind the customer service desk at gate 2, for a chance to win.

For more information visit www.citycentrebahrain.com.

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is a diversified lifestyle conglomerate spanning 16 countries across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The company employs 46,000 people representing 114 nationalities and welcomes 600 million customers to its shopping malls, communities, retail and entertainment destinations each year.

With owned assets valued at US$18 billion, Majid Al Futtaim has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately-held corporates in the region. The company is committed to becoming Net Positive in water and carbon by 2040.

About Majid Al Futtaim Asset Management

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls in the UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Lebanon and Oman. The portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five joint venture community malls with the Government of Sharjah. They also operate omnichannel services including online Shoppable Mall, Digital Concierge, an AI empowered Store of the Future and the region’s first Mall of the Metaverse. All of this is powered by the UAE’s fastest growing loyalty program SHARE which offers customers a more personalised and data driven experience in the malls along with privileges like VIP Lounge access and Smart parking.

Majid Al Futtaim develops hotels that are connected, or adjacent to, shopping malls offering value, convenience and experience to guests from overseas, the region and the surrounding business community. Majid Al Futtaim owns 11 hotels in the UAE and 2 in Bahrain, all operated by international hotel brands such as Sheraton, Novotel, Ibis, Aloft, Hilton Garden Inn, Kempinski Hotel, Pullman, Le Meridien and The Westin. In 2022, Majid Al Futtaim became the first and only conglomerate in the world to be awarded the prestigious LEED Platinum certification for its portfolio of hotels.

