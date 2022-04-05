Manama, Bahrain: City Centre Bahrain, the premier shopping, entertainment and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has launched its Ramadan campaign under the theme of “30 Days of Smiles” with the aim of connecting with the community in Bahrain and building a movement of spreading smiles.

As part of the campaign, City Centre Bahrain is working with key local influencers to challenge them and their followers to put a smile on someone’s face with a kind act and post it on social media. In addition, mall visitors will be able to participate in the challenge by heading to the Smile Machine in the Central Galleria that invites visitors to take part in the movement.

City Centre Bahrain has partnered with Ayadi Relief, a society led by young Bahrainis that serve the community to launch the Ramadan campaign, #You_Can, aspiring to change the lives of Bahraini families by raising funds to support individuals, educational institutions, children of determination, and more. A display is located in the Central Galleria that will accept cashless donations through scanning a QR code.

Under the theme of “What makes you smile”, City Centre Bahrain has organized an art competition with local schools in the Kingdom. The competition brings together schools, parents and the local community through an exhibition that engages with elementary school children to creatively express what brings them joy during the holy month.

Duaij Al Rumaihi, City Centre Bahrain Mall Director, said, “We are very grateful to be working with the local community to encourage acts of kindness during the holy month of Ramadan. We are constantly looking for ways to positively impact the community, specifically to support vulnerable members of society and to be as inclusive as possible. As part of this campaign, we would like to create a positive chain throughout the Kingdom to encourage others to be kind, do a good deed, and spread smiles to their loved ones.”

For more information visit www.citycentrebahrain.com.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Memac Ogilvy Public Relations

Ghadeer Alaradi: ghadeer.alaradi@ogilvy.com

Hind AlAwadhi: hind.alawadhi@ogilvy.com

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cineco Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/