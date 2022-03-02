​​​Manama, Bahrain: With the new season fast approaching, City Centre Bahrain, the premium shopping, entertainment, and lifestyle destination in the Kingdom, has launched its latest Spring campaign with a line-up of exciting activations. With a powerful message centered around mental, physical, and emotional transformation, the mall’s latest “Glow-up” campaign is a way of breaking free from expectations and societal norms to express oneself freely as an individual.

Every weekend, City Centre Bahrain will be inviting its customers to patriciate in a series of home, fashion, and art workshops. Aimed to inspire and drive creativity, the workshops will be free to attend by simply registering using the details provided on the mall’s Instagram page. Meanwhile every Friday, visitors can also enjoy live music from talented Bahraini musicians in City Centre Bahrain’s Central Galleria and take advantage of the mall’s 360 Glam Cam until 31st March when they purchase from any retailer at the mall. Taking centre stage, visitors can show off their poses in a real time video and create fun-filled moments with loved ones.

Duaij Al Rumaihi City Centre Bahrain Mall Director said: “As the home of international and regional brands, we are thrilled to welcome in the new season with our latest Spring campaign – “Glow-up”. There is no other place in the Kingdom that promises a diversified unique shopping experience for those looking to celebrate and express their individuality when it comes to fashion, furniture, technology and music than City Centre Bahrain. We’ve kicked off the season by offering an array of activities to further enhance our unrivalled shopping experience, such as workshops, entertainment, and incredible prizes to win. We aim to create an outlet for shoppers to express their uniqueness and help cultivate new hobbies so the real them can shine.”

Those visiting City Centre Bahrain have the chance to win BD30,000 in mall GiftCards when they spend BD30 or more until 31st March and submit their receipts at one of the redemption desks located across the mall. Three lucky winners will be selected each winning BD10,000 in GiftCards. Plus, City Centre Bahrain Mall will conduct weekly social media competitions on its social media platforms with one lucky winner set to be announced every week receiving BD50 worth of GiftCards.

About City Centre Bahrain

City Centre Bahrain is the largest shopping, leisure and entertainment destination in Bahrain, attracting more than 14 million visitors annually. Spread across more than 158,000sqm of retail space, City Centre Bahrain offers an international mix of more than 340 exclusive brands including 60 dining outlets, with major stores such as the Kingdom’s largest Carrefour hypermarket, Saks Fifth Avenue, Debenhams, Centrepoint and Home Centre. The mall’s integrated family leisure offer includes a 20-screen VOX Cineco Cinema, and a Magic Planet. The mall is also adjoined by two premium hotels, the 5-star Westin Hotel City Centre Bahrain and Le Meridien Hotel City Centre Bahrain.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

