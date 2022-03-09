Cisco Saudi Arabia Limited (Cisco) and Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City (SBAHC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The aim of the MoU is to develop a cooperation in field of digital transformation and explore ways to accelerate digital health services to patients, as part of SBAHC’s continuous efforts to contribute to the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 and creating a vibrant society.

Sultan Bin Abdulaziz Humanitarian City (SBAHC) is a leading non-profitable and worldwide healthcare institution providing specialized rehabilitation, surgical and medical services. SBAHC had served more than one million patients over the past years and developed the skill and know how that had made this institution accredited by the most prestigious and high-quality international accrediting bodies.

Abdullah Bin Zarah, CEO of SBAHC, commented: “To be able to provide its services virtually, SBAHC is interested to cooperate with Cisco, a global leader in the development and implementation of networking and information technology products. This will be a unique opportunity to set an outstanding example of implementing such service in a virtual set-up that will complement the country’s strategic direction towards the era of virtual care and services. Through this cooperation, SBAHC aims to enhance the patient experience by deploying new technologies in healthcare and make people’s access to healthcare much easier”

Salman Faqeeh, Managing Director at Cisco, Saudi Arabia said: “Healthcare is being transformed by digitization, including telemedicine and remote healthcare, as well as the many applications of IoT. In light of that, when we defined the key pillars of our Country Digital Acceleration (CDA) program in the Kingdom, we put a special emphasis on exploring the many opportunities technology offers in this field. It is truly a privilege to be able to contribute to the city’s great mission and help accelerate its digital transformation with the aim to provide the best care for its patients.”

The MoU further foresees a collaboration between Cisco and SBAHC in the area of technology skills and capabilities in the digital domain as well as assessing the potential of deploying Cisco solutions.

