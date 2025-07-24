Dubai/Riyadh, – Amid a surge in AI applications and network traffic, Ciena® (NYSE: CIEN), the global leader in high-speed connectivity, is driving sustainable innovation, circular practices, and efficiencies across its supply chain and operations, supporting the demand for high-performing, low-carbon networks in the Middle East and helping the region’s Net Zero targets and Vision 2030 goals.

Ciena’s latest Sustainability Report spotlights innovations enabling network operators to reduce energy, waste, and material use while meeting increasing network capacity and performance needs. By focusing on these core areas, Ciena is driving meaningful progress and contributing to global and regional efforts to combat climate change.

“Leading hyperscale and cloud providers have made significant investments to launch data centers in Saudi Arabia to securely store content, run workloads and offer higher speeds for customers. This year alone, over $10 billion has been pledged for data center build outs in the country,” said James Crawshaw, practice leader, Omdia.

Both the UAE and KSA have been accelerating their ambitions to become regional data centre powerhouses. Meanwhile, other local data centers in Ajman and Abu Dhabi will support burgeoning AI workloads. These developments require the network to scale sustainably to meet the needs of AI data center hubs.

“Ciena is at the forefront of creating modern architectures and implementing network optimizations to ensure our customers can maintain peak capacity and support evolving connectivity needs,” said Virginie Hollebecque, Vice President and Leader of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Ciena. “As both the UAE and KSA accelerate their sustainability ambitions in line with global standards, Ciena is committed to meeting capacity demands while minimizing environmental impact. We are working with network operators to optimize optical network infrastructure and strategically support the evolution of AI data center hubs.”

Ciena’s WaveLogic 6 Extreme reduces power consumption per bit by 54%, enabling operators to scale sustainably. Earlier this year, e& UAE, deployed WaveLogic 6 Extreme (WL6e) on its optical network, boosting the network with ultra-high speed 400G client infrastructure connectivity, and supporting 10 Gb home services and wholesale and domestic business customer traffic with 100G and 400G requirements.

Through Ciena’s Adaptive Network vision, with programmable infrastructure and real-time telemetry data, advanced analytics, and AI, the network can constantly learn and improve efficiency, driving greater sustainability. Furthermore, its Blue Planet Intelligent Automation Portfolio and Navigator Network Control Suite deliver actionable insights, harnessing this real-time streaming telemetry data through open, industry-standard APIs.

In addition to working with network operators to transform and scale their networks to optimize capacity and efficiency while reducing energy, Ciena supports circular practices. It is increasing the use of recycled plastics and using halogen-free printed circuit boards in its product design to reduce environmental impact. Its redesigned packaging now uses a minimum of 70% recycled content and to reduce emissions from both material use and shipping.

