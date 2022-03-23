CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments (Ticker: CICH.CA) reports today its FY21 consolidated results. Net profit after minority interest reached EGP681mn, up a notable 44% y-o-y, marking the highest results achieved in the history of the company. Total financing portfolio stood at EGP11.3bn.

Consolidated Highlights

Total on balance sheet financing portfolio1 of EGP11.3bn

Consolidated revenues reached EGP3,680mn, up 56% y-o-y, with an NBFS contribution of 57%

Net interest income reached EGP928mn, up by 13% y-o-y, with a blended NIM of 8.6%

Net operating profit posted EGP1,756mn, an increase of 107% y-o-y

Reported net profit after tax & minority recorded EGP681mn, up 44% y-o-y.

Cairo:

Non-bank Financial Services Highlights

Leasing

Leasing net profit after tax recorded EGP434mn Corplease reported new lease bookings of EGP5.7bn, an increase of 18% y-o-y Outstanding lease portfolio reached EGP8.7bn in FY21



Microfinance

Microfinance net profit after tax was up a significant 60% y-o-y to reach EGP201mn Total microfinance outstanding loans reached EGP1.7bn at the end of FY21, growing 60% y-o-y Total branch network increased to 105 branches, with 3 new branches added in 2021



Mortgage Finance

CI Mortgage stood with a portfolio of EGP338mn at the end of FY21, up from EGP163mn in FY20



Consumer Finance

Souhoola, the Group’s greenfield consumer finance arm, stood with a portfolio of EGP123mn at the end of 2021



Investment Bank & Holding Highlights

Assets under management (AUMs) reached EGP15.1bn, up 44% y-o-y Brokerage market share reached 6.3%2 in 2021, ranking 3rd among all brokerage houses Investment banking advisory revenues recorded EGP107mn, increasing ~4x y-o-y



CI Capital’s Group CEO, Hesham Gohar, commented on 2021 performance:

“CI Capital has reported record results across our businesses, benefiting from increased firm wide lending activity and unprecedented IB performance despite headwinds related to the Omicron variant, global interest rate hike expectations and supply chain bottlenecks. Revenues increased by 56% y-o-y reaching EGP3.7bn, and net profit was up 44% y-o-y reaching EGP681mn, delivering a market-leading RoAE to our shareholders of 20.6%.

In 2021, we extended EGP 8.5bn in new credit, with total on-balance sheet financing portfolio reaching EGP11.3bn after deducting an EGP2.4bn securitization by Corplease by year-end. Our IB results were up by 4.1x y-o-y, with the successful execution of six landmark deals worth more than USD1.6bn by the advisory arm, brokerage market share gains, stellar AUM growth and continued success of our merchant banking platform.

We are thrilled to continue growing our merchant banking platform, which concluded the Group’s first investment in Egypt’s healthcare sector via acquiring a c.27% stake in Cleopatra Hospitals Group in Dec-21 through MCI Capital Healthcare Partners, our 60%-owned JV with Banque Misr. Looking forward, we remain very excited on furthering our expansion strategy, introducing new innovative solutions to our clients and enhancing our shareholder returns.”

Comprised of all financing activities under the various business lines. Market share is for CIBC and Dynamic for executions on the main market excluding deals .

About CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments

CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments is a diversified financial services group and Egypt’s leading provider of leasing, microfinance, mortgage finance, consumer finance and investment banking products and services. Through its headquarters in Cairo and presence in New York and Dubai, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers a wide range of financial solutions to a diversified client base that includes global and regional institutions and family offices, large corporates, SMEs, and high net worth and individual investors. CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments leverages its full-fledged investment banking platform to provide market leading capital raising and M&A advisory, asset management, securities brokerage, custody and research. Through its subsidiary Corplease, CI Capital offers comprehensive leasing solutions, including finance and operating leases, and sale and leaseback, serving a wide range of corporate clients and SMEs. In addition, CI Capital Holding for Financial Investments offers microfinance lending through Egypt’s first licensed MFI, Reefy. The Group has over 2,900 employees, led by a team of professionals who are among the most experienced in the industry, with complementary backgrounds and skill sets and a deep understanding of local market dynamics.

