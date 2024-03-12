

Cheval Collection has signed a management agreement to add a second property in Dubai under its Cheval Maison flag, with the repurposing of The Leadership Pavilion, one of the showpiece properties in Expo City Dubai.

The prestigious building, which is due to reopen in 2025 after extensive renovation, hosted visiting world leaders during Expo 2020 Dubai and did do so again during the COP28 climate conference in December 2023.

Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai will be one of the group’s largest sites, with a mix of 150 studios, one, two-bedroom units and will feature a rooftop pool and meetings and events spaces as well as a restaurant and bar, brasserie and coffee shop. The property’s two existing royal suites will also remain.

A vibrant hub for business, innovation, culture and entertainment, Expo City Dubai is already home to a number of companies, including DP World, Emirates Airline and Siemens Energy.

Mohammed S Alawadhi, managing director at Cheval Collection, said: “It is a great honour to be chosen to help bring new life to this spectacular site, which helped to cement Dubai’s position as a destination for business and leisure travellers. Cheval Maison – Expo City Dubai will welcome a rich mix of guests, including residents and corporate visitors.

“This agreement underlines the appetite for luxury serviced apartments, with investors and developers drawn to a high-quality product with limber operations."

Located at the heart of Expo City Dubai, adjacent to the iconic Al Wasl Plaza, the property is 53km from Dubai International Airport and 20km from Al Maktoum International Airport. Expo City is also served by a dedicated metro station, connecting the site to locations across Dubai.

Cheval Collection opened Cheval Maison – The Palm Dubai in April this year. The property was the group’s first site outside the UK.

Alawadhi added: “Dubai has earned a global reputation for luxury and the Cheval Maison brand is a perfect fit as the emirate continues to grow its tourism offering.

“This second signing for Cheval Maison in Dubai is an illustration of the strength of the brand and of our faith in our strategy of global growth through management contracts. As we celebrate more than 40 years of operation, we are building a pipeline in dynamic locations around the world and look forward to making further announcements.”

Ahmed Al Khatib, Chief Development & Delivery Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “The repurposing of this iconic venue reflects Expo City’s commitment to sustainable development, whilst underscoring its reputation as a premier destination for both long- and short-term residents.

“The agreement between Expo City Dubai and Cheval Collection also demonstrates the unwavering belief in Expo City as an integral component of the 2040 Dubai Urban Masterplan and the emirate’s continued growth and development as a leading hub for people and businesses from around the world.”

Cheval Collection also has plans to open another property in Glasgow, expected in 2026. The company currently operates nine locations in London, three in Edinburgh and one in Dubai.

