Cheekee Munkee, the new kids’ fashion brand, launches this month in the UAE, KSA and Kuwait, bringing a fun new take on playful, comfy, and responsible children’s fashion.

Created locally for the GCC market, Cheekee Munkee is a uniquely fun children's fashion brand, offering everyday essentials that let kids express themselves, whilst offering great value that parents will love.

Cheekee Munkee creates clothing for kids from newborns to 5-year-olds, with playful touches in must-have styles that really capture the essence of childhood.

Cheekee Munkee is on a journey to make responsible fashion that is better for kids and the planet. The brand takes pride in offering durable clothing that is both comfortable and safe for little ones. Currently, 50% of the range is produced using sustainably-grown cotton.

For its debut Spring/Summer 2022 collection, Cheekee Munkee offers a mix of casual and sleepwear, in trendy motifs and vibrant colours. Elements such as graphic prints and bows add fun details to the look - everything that’s needed to be the best-dressed kid on the block!

Customers can now discover Cheekee Munkee at selected Debenhams and Mothercare stores in UAE, KSA and Kuwait. The brand will also be available to shop online at Debenhams, Mothercare and Namshi across all three markets, as well as Tamanna in Kuwait.

About Cheekee Munkee

Kids are only kids once, so let’s make sure they have a whole lot of fun! Cheekee Munkee is a fun and trendy kid’s fashion brand based in the Gulf region. The brand creates playful, comfy and responsible children's fashion that lets kids be themselves, offering great quality with great value, while being responsibly-sourced for the planet. The clothing is crafted in the region and is part of Alshaya Group’s portfolio of fashion brands.

