This cloud-based platform offers seamless security management capabilities while fully complying with regional data privacy regulations.

DUBAI, UAE: Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cybersecurity solutions globally, announces the launch of its Unified Security Management Platform, the Check Point Infinity Portal, exclusively tailored to businesses operating in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). This advanced cloud-based platform equips UAE organizations with cutting-edge tools for advanced threat prevention and comprehensive security management, all while fully adhering to the UAE’s data privacy regulations and ensuring the secure retention of data within the nation’s borders.

The Check Point Infinity Portal consolidates all the capabilities of the Check Point Infinity architecture into a single pane of glass, uniting Check Point Quantum for network security, Check Point CloudGuard for comprehensive cloud protection, Check Point Harmony for secure remote users and cross-platform access, and Check Point Horizon for innovative prevention-first security operations and unified management It offers businesses in the UAE an unparalleled security solution that covers a broad spectrum from networks, cloud services, to IoT devices, endpoints, and mobile entities. Through this platform, organizations can efficiently monitor their entire IT infrastructure with enhanced visibility, control, and insight into their security posture.

Ram Narayanan, Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, Middle East, stated, "In an era where the UAE is rapidly establishing itself as a digital frontrunner, the imperatives of data privacy and robust cybersecurity cannot be overlooked. Through our strategic collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), we are bringing forth the Check Point Infinity Portal. It is meticulously crafted to align with the nation's data privacy norms, ensuring the utmost security and data retention within the UAE."

The initial rollout of the Check Point Infinity Portal in the UAE will include standout features like:

Check Point Harmony Email & Collaboration (HEC) – comprehensive protection for cloud-based email services, setting a new benchmark in proactive threat prevention.



Check Point Harmony Endpoint – Superior endpoint security focused on mitigating security breaches and ensuring data integrity.



ThreatCloud AI– A foundational algorithm, driving the intelligence behind all Check Point solutions.



Furthermore, as the year unfolds, enhancements such as the Check Point Harmony Mobile and Check Point Threat Hunting will be integrated



The Check Point Infinity Portal offers a comprehensive security management platform for entire organizations, covering all aspects from networks and cloud to mobile and IoT devices. It provides a centralized view of activities, bolstered by insights from Check Point ThreatCloud AI and over 60 AI engines. The portal ensures unified security management across various solutions like Quantum, CloudGuard, and Harmony, and uses AI to craft dynamic security policies. All logs and security events are stored in its cloud-based big data platform. Moreover, the Infinity Portal emphasizes agility and simplicity, allowing organizations to quickly and securely onboard and manage their security infrastructure, backed by streamlined reports, event management, and a rich API library for swift threat response.

General availability of the Infinity Portal in the UAE is set for end of Q3 2023.

About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (https://www.checkpoint.com/) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to corporate enterprises and governments globally. Check Point Infinity´s portfolio of solutions protects enterprises and public organisations from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other threats. Infinity comprises three core pillars delivering uncompromised security and generation V threat prevention across enterprise environments: Check Point Harmony, for remote users; Check Point CloudGuard, to automatically secure clouds; and Check Point Quantum, to protect network perimeters and datacenters, all controlled by the industry’s most comprehensive, intuitive unified security management; Check Point Horizon, a prevention-first security operations suite. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.



MEDIA CONTACT:

Zayyen A.Haider

10 Communications LLC

zayyen@tencomms.com