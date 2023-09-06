Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Chattels & More, the esteemed, homegrown lifestyle and home décor brand part of Easa Al Gurg Group, in collaboration with Dubai Home Festival (DHF), has unveiled a remarkable design contest that is open to all Dubai residents. Placing innovation, creativity, and sustainability at its core, this contest offers home interior aficionados and aspiring designers a unique opportunity to craft their vision of the iconic "&" chair from Chattels & More's logo emblem. The champion of this contest will be awarded a grand prize of an astounding AED 50,000, while the runners-up will be bestowed with generous shopping vouchers to revolutionize their living spaces.

Furthermore, adding to the excitement, winners will be granted an exclusive opportunity to witness their designs materialize as a limited-edition series bearing their names, showcased and sold at the Chattels & More showroom at the Mall of Emirates. In line with the brand’s sustainability mission and UAE's Year of Sustainability, the proceeds from this collection will be directed towards the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment - UAE.

Registration opens on September 6th, and designers have until September 28th to submit their designs. The finalists will be unveiled on 20 October, during DHF, leading up to the grand finale on December 11th at Chattels & More's Mall of the Emirates location. Here, finalists will witness their visions take shape, brought to life by Al Gurg Joinery. The crowning moment will also offer the finalists the privilege of presenting their concepts to a distinguished grand panel consisting of Chattels & More senior management, Al Gurg shareholders, Senior Management from Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment - the organisers of Dubai Home Festival, and accomplished UAE-based designers.

"I extend a heartfelt invitation to all UAE residents to take part in the Chattels Design Contest. As the CEO of Chattels & More, I am genuinely thrilled about our collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment and the Dubai Home Festival for this exciting challenge. I'm eagerly looking forward to witnessing the remarkable design concepts that will undoubtedly spring from the creative minds across the UAE." - Adrian Shaw, CEO, Chattels & More.

Mohammed Feras Arayqat, Director Retail Registration, Retail and Strategic Alliances, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment said: “Dubai Home Festival is more than just a shopping event; it’s a celebration of Dubai's vibrant furniture and interior scene. For the upcoming 5th edition of the festival, we are committed to building on our partnerships with leading brands in the sector - including homegrown brands like Chattels & More. With this contest, we can help shine a light on the wealth of design talent in Dubai, supporting the growth of the furniture and interiors sector across both retail and design - whilst focusing on the growing importance of sustainable design.”

The Chattels Design Contest extends an incredible opportunity for the UAE’s most innovative minds to translate their grandest ideas into reality. This platform harmoniously merges innovation, creativity, and sustainability, aligning seamlessly with Dubai's steadfast dedication to nurturing a vibrant design culture.

Learn more about the Chattels Design Contest by visiting - https://www.chattelsandmore.com/design-contest

-Ends-

About Chattels & More:

Chattels & More, a homegrown brand within the esteemed Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, that takes pride in the art of being different. The brand offers a lifestyle experience committed to the transformation of homes into purpose-built havens. Striking a harmonious balance between aesthetics and utility, the brand ensures that styling spaces remains an enjoyable experience that brings out the best of those residing within in.

Winner of the ‘Décor Retailer of the Year’ Award 2018 from Design Middle East magazine, the brand showcases meticulously chosen decor pieces acquired from European artisans and vendors. Chattels & More specializes in contemporary, functional, and sophisticated furniture that makes a distinct statement while catering to a wide array of preferences. The essence of Chattels & More lies in the celebration of individuality, offering a canvas for self-expression through visual and sensory elements, effectively converting living spaces into extensions of personal identity.

Chattels & More showrooms can be found in the Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, Nakheel Mall, Oud Metha, and Deira - Eithad Road.

For more information:

info@chattelsandmore.com

About Dubai Home Festival

Experience the city’s largest celebration of home design, furniture, interiors and appliances, taking place from 13 to 29 October. Stay tuned for the fifth edition of Dubai Home Festival, featuring unmissable offers on homeware, fresh and iconic inspiration for homes everywhere, events led by industry experts and so much more. Redecorate your living space, dabble in interior design, and get the best bargains this DHF. Keep an eye out on Visit Dubai and @CelebrateDubai and @StyledbyDubai on social media channels for more information.

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai’s retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.

For further information, please contact:

Dubai Economy and Tourism

mediarelations@dubaidet.ae