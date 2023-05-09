Computers provided to 76 students for academic uses

Builds on Zayed University’s commitment to prepare students for the future of work

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Charitable institutions and organizations have today been praised at a special appreciation ceremony for donors who have provided ongoing contributions to the field of Higher Education at Zayed University (ZU), by supporting students with their educational needs. Among the initiatives supported in the 2022/2023 academic year was the provision of monthly stipends to 346 students to cover transportation costs, food and other needs, and equipping 76 students with computers for academic uses that will support their studies.

During the ceremony, which was held at the ZU Dubai campus, Her Excellency Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and President of Zayed University expressed her gratitude to the partners from various agencies and institutions, saying, "Your approach to social responsibility reflects the continuous development that our nation seeks, especially when it comes to education and the future of our youth,” she said. "Today, thanks to your efforts, Zayed University has a reputation as one of the leading universities in the UAE and the region. And with our new programs, we are already delivering significant benefits to our students to ensure that they are receiving the best possible preparation for the workplace of the future.”

Her Excellency also expressed her optimism that the system of positive partnership with donors and supporters will find its way in the near future to support research and study projects for faculty members at the University. This encouraging initiative is aimed at spreading knowledge and creating a pioneering and innovative educational environment that nurtures and stimulates creative thinking. Ultimately, this aligns with the long-term visions of the nation.

His Excellency Khaled Al-Thani, Deputy Secretary-General of the Awqaf & Minors' Funds Management Foundation, affirmed their keenness to support the education sector by extending a helping hand to students in need and supporting them to complete their educational requirements. “We will continue our support, as we believe in the importance of humanitarian aid and the right for everyone to complete education. We recognize Zayed University's efforts for organizing and preparing all that is needed to bridge the needed support through such community initiatives, to ensure solidarity and fairness amongst members of our society.”

For his part, Mohammed Musabah Ali Dahi, Acting Executive Director of the Charitable Work Sector at the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai, expressed his happiness at supporting the listed students at Zayed University. He added: "Education is an inherent right of our children, and all means must be harnessed and all challenges must be tackled so that everyone has the opportunity to complete education. And allowing these students to complete the educational process, will in turn produce a generation that will contribute fully to the development of our nation.”

Among the charity organizations that have supported students at Zayed University in the past academic year, and recognized at the ceremony, include the Khalifa bin Zayed Foundation for Charitable and Humanitarian Works, Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, the Zakat Fund, the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department, Beit Al Khair Society, Al Maktoum Foundation, Saud Bin Rashid Al Mualla Charitable, and Humanitarian Establishment, the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds and the family of the late Obaid Al Helou.

About Zayed University

As the UAE’s flagship higher education institute Zayed University is a national and regional leader in education innovation. Founded in 1998 and proudly bearing the name of the Founder of the Nation – the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan – it is one of the Middle East’s leading universities for student development and research. The University proudly serves the needs of the nation and contributes to the UAE’s economic, social, and cultural progress.

Led by Her Excellency Noura Al Kaabi, President of Zayed University, Minister of State, the UAE’s flagship university currently enrolls over 10,000 Emirati and international students. Zayed University offers a range of diverse and internationally recognized undergraduate and graduate programs at state-of-the-art campuses located in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. Through research, scholarship, creative activities and outreach, Zayed University provides educational leadership, expands opportunity, and enriches the knowledge of local, regional, and global communities.

The University is proud of its role in encouraging academic excellence, promoting leadership skills and advancing knowledge