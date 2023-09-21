Abu Dhabi: Changer.ae Ltd, a premium crypto custodian service dedicated to safeguarding and managing digital assets, received the Financial Services Permission (FSP) license by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). With the FSP, Changer has become officially authorized to offer its services to individuals who are looking for a robust and reliable platform to hold their crypto currencies. Being uniquely positioned in the UAE, Changer focuses on protecting crypto based investors and informing the community about safety, risks, and crypto investments through its state-of-the-art custodian services.

Changer’s custody solution is an easy-to-use, all-in-one platform that offers customers simplicity at their fingertips while safeguarding their virtual assets. Individuals from all over the world can soon access the mobile application and use it to store their digital assets, with peace of mind that their investments are secure and always insured. Changer’s enterprise-grade and robust infrastructure uses advanced encryption and multi-signature authorization to enhance the security of its wallets. Unlike most applications, Changer caters to investors looking for an independent provider of safe custody. By separating trading venue and storage, market participants are better able to ensure the protection of client capital.

Regulated by the world-class advanced regulatory framework of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), Changer offers clarity and transparency in its services. Since the crypto world is a very fast-paced one and can be overwhelming at times, Changer has been designed with our clients in mind, it is simple, straightforward, and user-friendly. The intuitive interface allows customers to easily manage their digital assets, make transactions, and monitor their account activity through one of the fastest and most efficiently designed platforms. Moreover, there is a dedicated team of experts that is available for support and to answer any questions our clients may have.

Nadeem Ladki, Senior Executive Officer of Changer, commented on the launch: “We would like to thank his excellency H.E Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of ADGM, the Financial Services Regulatory Authority, and particularly the Authorization Team for granting us the FSP license. This license is an endorsement from one of the most reputable regulators in the world and marks Changer’s commitment to maintaining a transparent and secure relationship with ADGM, ensuring that all our clients’ virtual assets are safeguarded in the safest way possible”.

He added: “I would like to extend my heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated Changer team, our partners, and the regulators who have made the launch possible. Our combined hard work has made Changer come to life, soon to be offering individuals all over the world the possibility to protect their investments with cutting-edge security measures. With Changer’s services catering to a global audience, we are assisting in driving the UAE’s ambition to become a global center for the crypto industry and virtual asset community”.

Beyond the imminent launch of its custody solution, Changer plans to expand its services in the near future to offer its clients simplified fiat conversion and fiat escrow services thereby enriching its product portfolio.

Changer.ae Ltd is a global premium trusted crypto custodian service based in the United Arab Emirates and regulated by the Financial Services Regulatory Authority (FSRA) in the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).



It is exclusively dedicated to safeguarding and managing digital assets by providing easy, reliable, and trustworthy solutions that help protect and grow crypto investments. With an interface built by experts in the field, combined with cutting-edge technology and advanced encryption techniques, a seamless, fast, and safe experience is guaranteed.

