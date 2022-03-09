Lorenzo Tagliavanti, President of the Chamber of Commerce of Rome, and Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to create a stable platform for the exchange of opportunities and to share bi-lateral economic and commercial programs and initiatives.

The signing ceremony, that took place at the Dubai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, was attended by Nicola Zingaretti, President of Lazio Region; Giuseppe Finocchiaro, Consul General of Italy; Paolo Orneli, Regional Minister for Economic Development, Trade and Crafts, Research, Startup and Innovation of Lazio; Quirino Briganti, Responsible for Lazio Region activities at “Expo 2020 Dubai”; Angelo Camilli, President of Unindustria Lazio and Nicola Tasco, President of Lazio Innova.

Commenting on the partnership Nicola Zingaretti, President of Lazio Regio, said “The agreement is a strategic step in the consolidation of relations between Italy and the UAE, to promote and facilitate effective cooperation in relation to commercial, economic and investment activities. Lazio is one of the great Italian regions for its production capacity, tourist offer, food and wine excellence, and high innovation rate sectors.

We believe that these great resources can be enhanced through a more intense relationship of exchanges and relations with the UAE, which already today represents an important reference point for our economy".

For his part, H.E. Hamad Buamim, President & CEO of Dubai Chambers, said the MoU establishes a solid foundation upon which new bridges of can be built between business communities in Dubai and the Lazio region. He noted that the strategic agreement would open the door to new trade and investment opportunities that create mutual benefits and drive sustainable economic growth. Buamim pointed out that Italy ranked 11th on the list of Dubai's trading partnersas the non-oil trade between the two sides amounted to AED 15.8 billion in the first half of 2021, adding that the partnership supports Dubai Chamber of Commerce’s ongoing efforts to facilitate bilateral trade and attract Italian companies to Dubai.

The MoU is part of an institutional Mission of President Zingaretti and a regional delegation from Lazio region to launch a bridge between Lazio and the Gulf countries, illustrating the growth and development strategies of the Region and providing partnership opportunities for the production activities of the territory and potential Arab investors.

Between 2019 and 2020, the interchange between UAE and Lazio grew by 6%, particularly in life sciences, tourism, cybersecurity, aerospace, technological innovation and interchange of university students in research activities.

Today, March 9, the delegation's work will continue with a visit to the "Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park", a center of excellence established in 2016 that connects 22 universities, with more than 70,000 students and 2,000 PhDs, whose objectives include the development of a "triple helix" model of innovation processes between universities, research centers, government and companies. The Technology Park focuses on 6 research areas for development in the region of Water Resource Management, Renewable Energy, Environmental Technology, Transportation, Digitization, Artificial Intelligence