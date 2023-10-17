Chalhoub Group obtains official Mowaamah certification in Saudi Arabia, affirming its commitment to developing a more inclusive workplace that is supportive of People of Determination.

The Mowaamah certification can be renewed annually, with Chalhoub Group aiming for top tiers in future cycles.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia: Chalhoub Group obtained its Mowaamah certification in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, officially qualifying the Group as an inclusive workplace. Designed to support the development of work environments to become more inclusive and supportive of People of Determination, Mowaamah is an initiative by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (HRSD) of Saudi Arabia and its certification can be renewed on an annual basis.

The certification underscores Chalhoub Group’s commitment to fostering empowerment for People of Determination within the workplace. It demonstrates the Group’s dedication to creating an inclusive environment that aligns with the principles set forth in the Saudi Vision 2030. This certification serves as an integral pillar of the Group’s core commitments and was attained in collaboration with Qaderoon, a business disability network that facilitates the audit in line with the HRSD’s guidelines.

Mohammed Aldabbagh, KSA Country Manager at Chalhoub Group said: “Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 includes a transformative goal that will enable all People of Determination to have equal job opportunities with suitable work environments. In full alignment with this vision, Chalhoub Group has proudly obtained its Mowaamah certification in Saudi Arabia, which is a significant achievement that solidifies our commitment to building and nurturing an inclusive workplace that fosters diversity and supports People of Determination across the Kingdom.”

Manal Alyafee, Projects Manager at Qadeeron commented: “The Mowaamah initiative is driven by the highest standards while continuously striving to establish inclusive environments that cater to the needs of People of Determination. We are proud to partner with organisations, including Chalhoub Group, that are committed to promoting the development of a workplace that embraces individuals of all abilities.”

Embracing the principles of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Chalhoub Group has also recently launched its hearing loop installations across 300 of its stores in the GCC, reaffirming the Group’s commitment to inclusivity and accessibility while providing an exceptional shopping experience for all, including the hard of hearing customers.

