CFA Institute, the global association of investment professionals, is expanding its Young Women in Investment Program around the globe thanks to sponsorship support from AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM). From 2022, the program will be offered in France, the United Kingdom, and Spain, building on the success of the initiative in India and Brazil.

The Young Women in Investment Program is an annual initiative where selected women from any educational discipline, and who are final-year students graduating or graduated, participate in a training program to gain exposure to the investment management industry through an immersive working experience. The program features a four-week intensive boot camp which includes online classroom sessions on core finance and business skills, followed by an internship for a period of three to six months at a reputed financial institution. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Young Women in Investment Program has been offered virtually since 2020.

As part of the sponsorship, AXA IM will welcome around 20 students in its offices in the three different countries for internships. In addition, AXA IM’s investment experts will feature as speakers during the boot camp held in the summer ahead of the internships.

”We know from the programs already running in India, Qatar and Brazil that this inititaive is transformative for the young women who take part. Many participants graduate to permanent roles at their internship firms, and all gain a network, knowledge and skills that provide an enabling foundation as they begin their professional lives. As an industry, we need to find women who have not been attracted to our industry and welcome them to a career.Young Women in Investment is a critical piece of that strategy, and we’re excited to bring this highly successful program to the region”, said Sarah Maynard, ASIP, Global Head, External Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion at CFA Institute.

“The expansion of the Young Women in Investment Program is being generously supported by AXA IM, which has served as a critical partner to enable the infrastructure and relationships necessary to help facilitate the global nature of this initiative.

“We are committed to acting with the industry to educate on the benefits of working in an investment role in asset management to showcase the opportunities for a purposeful and fulfilling career,” Maynard said.

“Attracting women into investment roles and retaining them in the asset management industry is key. We are proud to support CFA Institute in their critical efforts to bring greater diversity to the investment management industry,” said Frédéric Clément, Global Head of Human Resources at AXA Investment Managers. “As the program expands, we look forward to working together to encourage women to not only join the finance industry but support them as they start their professional journey.”

In addition to AXA IM, major investment management firms have opened their doors to facilitate internships including: BlackRock, BNY Mellon, Bradesco Asset Management, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, State Street, Itaú Investment Services, and more.

Launched first in India in 2018, the Young Women in Investment program aims to raise awareness, instil interest in, and enable women to view the investment management industry as a viable long-term career option. It is also an attempt to help those young women gain a better understanding of the flexibility within the industry and address concerns that the financial sector disproportionately rewards those who work long and inflexible hours. In 2020, the program was launched in Brazil in a virtual capacity. The program is a part of a wider CFA Institute Women in Investment Management initiative that seeks to improve investor outcomes by encouraging gender diversity in the investment management industry.

-Ends-

Press contacts

Hélène Caillet – helene.caillet@axa-im.com

Jamie Wynn-Williams - jamie.wynn-williams@axa-im.com

Ellis Ford – ellis.ford@axa-im.com

About CFA Institute

CFA Institute is the global association of investment professionals that sets the standard for professional excellence and credentials. The organization is a champion of ethical behavior in investment markets and a respected source of knowledge in the global financial community. Our aim is to create an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best, and economies grow. There are more than 175,000 CFA® charterholders worldwide in 160 markets. CFA Institute has nine offices worldwide and there are 160 local societies.

For more information, visit www.cfainstitute.org or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter at @CFAInstitute.

About AXA Investment Managers

AXA Investment Managers (AXA IM) is a responsible asset manager, actively investing for the long-term to help its clients, its people and the world to prosper. Our high conviction approach enables us to uncover what we believe to be the best global investment opportunities across alternative and traditional asset classes, managing approximately €887 billion in assets as at the end of December 2021.

AXA IM is a leading investor in green, social and sustainable markets, managing €563 billion of ESG-integrated, sustainable and impact assets as at the end of December 2021. We are committed to reaching net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 across all our assets, and integrating ESG principles into our business, from stock selection to our corporate actions and culture. Our goal is to provide clients with a true value responsible investment solution, while driving meaningful change for society and the environment.

At end of December 2021, AXA IM employs over 2,460 employees around the world, operates out of 23 offices across 18 countries and is part of the AXA Group, a worldwide leader in insurance and asset management.

Visit our website: www.axa-im.com

Follow us on Twitter: @AXAIM & @AXAIM_UK

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/axa-investment-managers

Visit our media centre: www.axa-im.com/en/media-centre

Disclaimer

This marketing communication does not constitute on the part of AXA Investment Managers a solicitation or investment, legal or tax advice. This material does not contain sufficient information to support an investment decision.

Due to its simplification, this document is partial and opinions, estimates and forecasts herein are subjective and subject to change without notice. There is no guarantee forecasts made will come to pass. Data, figures, declarations, analysis, predictions and other information in this document is provided based on our state of knowledge at the time of creation of this document. Whilst every care is taken, no representation or warranty (including liability towards third parties), express or implied, is made as to the accuracy, reliability or completeness of the information contained herein. Reliance upon information in this material is at the sole discretion of the recipient. This material does not contain sufficient information to support an investment decision.

Issued in the UK by AXA Investment Managers UK Limited, which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority in the UK. Registered in England and Wales No: 01431068. Registered Office: 22 Bishopsgate London EC2N 4BQ

In other jurisdictions, this document is issued by AXA Investment Managers SA’s affiliates in those countries.