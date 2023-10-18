Dubai, UAE – Central Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality brand renowned for its commitment to guest well-being and community engagement, announces its active participation in the Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2023. As part of this annual health initiative, Central Hotels & Resorts is offering complimentary bike rentals to hotel guests throughout the month-long challenge.

The complimentary bikes will be offered at Canal Central Business Bay, C Central Hotel The Palm and Royal Central Hotel The Palm. Typically, the hotels offer bike rentals for a fee, but during this health initiative, the service will be available free of charge for one hour per guest, empowering them to ride around while improving their fitness and taking in the breathtaking views.

The Dubai Fitness Challenge, a signature initiative by the Dubai Government, aims to inspire a culture of fitness and well-being in the city by motivating residents and visitors to embrace an active and healthier lifestyle. Central Hotels & Resorts shares the vision of the DFC and is committed to making a positive impact on the health and well-being of its guests.

"The Dubai Fitness Challenge is a fantastic initiative, and we are thrilled to be part of it. We believe that health and well-being are paramount, and our commitment to offering complimentary bikes for exploring The Palm and Business Bay reflects our dedication to promoting a healthier lifestyle within the community. We encourage all our guests and fellow Dubai companies to embrace this initiative and make fitness a part of their everyday lives,” comments Abdulla Al Abdulla, COO and General Manager of Central Hotels & Resorts.

Furthermore, Central Hotels & Resorts is excited to announce its active participation in the highly anticipated Dubai Run, scheduled in November. Team members from various Central Hotels locations will be lacing up their running shoes to take part in this exhilarating marathon, reinforcing the brand's commitment to leading by example in promoting a healthy lifestyle.

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The group has established its wide array of 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay, C Central Resort the Palm, and Royal Central The Palm. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com