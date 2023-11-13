Dubai, UAE – Central Hotels & Resorts, a leading name in the hospitality industry, is proud to announce its successful execution of various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) activities aimed at promoting health and well-being among its team members. The event also aligns with the Group’s tagline, "The Center is You," emphasizing the well-being of its teams in terms of both physical and mental health.

In a heartfelt response to Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Central Hotels & Resorts organized informative medical events across all properties, engaging a total of 66 attendees. The carefully crafted activities were designed to draw attention to the most prevalent form of cancer in women, with a significant emphasis on early prevention, detection, and treatment.

Female team members from both Canal Central Hotel Business Bay and First Central Hotel participated in a webinar, took part in online consultations, and engaged in enjoyable games as part of this initiative. Central Hotels & Resorts remains committed to raising awareness about breast cancer and empowering its team members with knowledge to combat this health challenge.

On Heart Day, Central Hotels & Resorts hosted a successful Medical Camp across its four properties—Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, First Central Hotel, Royal Central Hotel The Palm, and C Central Hotel The Palm—with a total of 120 attendees. The event, conducted in collaboration with MROD Health Care, provided comprehensive health checkups for all associates.

The camp included vital blood tests, careful monitoring of blood pressure, and screening for blood sugar levels. This proactive approach reflects the Group’s dedication to fostering a healthy and flourishing workforce, laying the foundation for a brighter and more productive future.

The Eye Check-up event at C Central Hotel The Palm, an annual fixture in the Human Resources’ calendar, is not just about vision; it symbolizes the Group’s vision for a workplace where the well-being of the staff is paramount.

“These activities are a testament to Central Hotel & Resorts’ commitment to not only providing exceptional guest experiences but also prioritizing the well-being of our valued team members and the broader community. In organizing these initiatives, we recognize the profound impact that health awareness and preventive measures can have on our colleagues' lives. Our approach is not just about fulfilling corporate responsibility; it's a genuine investment in the physical and mental wellness of our team, aligning with our tagline, 'The Center is You.,” says Abdulla Al Abdulla, COO and General Manager of Central Hotels & Resorts.

He added: “At Central Hotels & Resorts, we understand that our success is intricately linked to the health and happiness of our team. These CSR initiatives are not just checkboxes on a corporate to-do list; they are an embodiment of our core values and a sincere commitment to creating a positive and lasting impact on the lives of our associates.”

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The group has established its wide array of 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay, C Central Resort the Palm, and Royal Central The Palm. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com