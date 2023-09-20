Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, one of the fastest-growing hospitality management companies in the UAE, is a proud recipient of the highly esteemed Booking.com Traveler Reviews Award, a testament to the Group's commitment to delivering unparalleled guest experiences.

The Booking.com Traveler Reviews Award holds particular significance as it is based on authentic guest reviews and ratings, signifying the genuine appreciation of the remarkable service and hospitality offered by Central Hotels & Resorts. This prestigious award acknowledges the commitment and hard work that the company has put into ensuring memorable stays for its patrons.

The remarkable achievements were received by First Central Hotel Suites. With an impressive rating of 8.7 out of 10, First Central Hotel Suites has consistently delivered top-notch service and comfort, ensuring that guests have an unforgettable experience.

Royal Central Hotel The Palm earned an outstanding score of 8.6 out of 10, a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to guest satisfaction. The property continues to provide exceptional services and amenities that leave guests with fond memories.

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay has received a well-deserved rating of 8.5 out of 10, promising and delivering memorable stays for guests with its exceptional services and prime location.

C Central Resort The Palm has consistently delivered memorable and pleasant experiences, C Central Resort the Palm has earned a solid rating of 8.4 out of 10, reaffirming Central Hotels & Resorts' commitment to guest happiness.

Abdulla Al Abdulla, COO and General Manager of Central Hotels & Resorts states: "We are incredibly proud and honoured to receive the Booking.com Traveler Reviews Award, a recognition that underscores our commitment to providing exceptional hospitality experiences. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the trust our guests have placed in us. We remain steadfast in our mission to create unforgettable moments for every guest who chooses Central Hotels & Resorts as their destination."

Central Hotels & Resorts is grateful to its guests for their valuable feedback and for choosing their properties as their preferred destinations. This award further motivates the company to continue its pursuit of excellence in the hospitality industry.

Central Hotels & Resorts remains committed to delivering unparalleled service, comfort, and memorable experiences to its guests, and looks forward to welcoming even more travelers seeking exceptional stays in the future.

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The group has established its wide array of 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay, C Central Resort the Palm, and Royal Central The Palm. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com