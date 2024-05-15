Dubai, UAE: Central Hotels & Resorts, a leading hospitality group renowned for its commitment to excellence and innovation, proudly announces its outstanding performance for the first quarter of 2024, experiencing a growth of 2.6% in occupancies compared to the same period in 2023.

The growth is primarily attributed to the travel trade segment, which contributed approximately 48% to the total occupancies and revenues across its three key properties. Despite the absence of any extraordinary events compared to the previous year, the implementation of last-minute promotions, such as limited-time deals and package offerings, played a significant role in bolstering the strong performance.

Notably, the first quarter of 2024 witnessed the expansion into new markets, with Romania, Kazakhstan, Netherlands, Belgium, and Cyprus emerging as pivotal contributors. These new markets have demonstrated remarkable growth compared to the preceding year, underscoring Central Hotels & Resorts' commitment to exploring diverse opportunities and catering to a global audience.

The 2024 Ramadan period also emerged as a shining moment for Central Hotels & Resorts, surpassing all expectations with an exceptional overall occupancy rate of 82%+, far exceeding projected targets and amplifying revenue beyond anticipated levels. Similarly, the performance during the 2024 Eid period showcased unwavering consistency, affirming Central Hotels & Resorts' steadfast commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction.

“Our impressive first-quarter performance is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our team at Central Hotels & Resorts. We are immensely proud of the progress we've made in elevating guest experiences and achieving growth amidst challenges. As we look ahead, we remain steadfast in our commitment to excellence, eagerly anticipating continued success throughout the remainder of the year. With a focus on innovation and guest satisfaction, we are confident in our ability to exceed expectations and set new benchmarks in the hospitality industry,” said Abdulla Al Abdulla, Chief Operating Officer and Group General Manager of Central Hotels and Resorts.

The three properties under the Central Hotels & Resorts umbrella - Royal Central Hotel The Palm, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, and First Central Hotel Suites - have each played a significant role in the group's success story.

Royal Central Hotel The Palm, situated on the iconic Palm Jumeirah, offers luxurious accommodation and breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf. Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, located in the heart of Dubai's vibrant business district, provides modern amenities and unparalleled convenience for travellers while C Central Resort The Palm, a haven of luxury nestled on the Palm Jumeirah, offers a serene escape with world-class facilities.

Looking ahead, Central Hotels & Resorts will continue to analyse market demand and implement strategies based on current trends to ensure success in 2024.

About Central Hotels:

Central Hotels has quickly established itself as a reputed hotel management group in the UAE. Its flagship property, First Central Hotel Suites, is located in Barsha Heights (TECOM) near Sheikh Zayed Road. Building upon this amazing success, the brand is now poised to expand its footprint targeting the UAE as the primary market for growth and other lucrative destinations in the Middle East. The group has recently added spectacular new 5-star hotels such as Canal Central Business Bay, Royal Central The Palm, and C Central Resort. For more information, visit www.central-hotels.com