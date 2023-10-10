Seven Inditex brands will open stores at the newly developed Tashkent City Mall along with Aldo and Cinnabon in early 2024.

Marks the company’s eleventh international market.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia/Tashkent, Uzbekistan: Cenomi Retail, the pioneering retail brand partner of choice in Saudi Arabia and international markets, has announced its entry into Uzbekistan with the signing of nine international brands to open in Tashkent City Mall. This upcoming 250,000 sqm development sits at the heart of the urban regeneration of the capital city, setting the benchmark for lifestyle, retail and entertainment in the country.

Having signed Aldo and Cinnabon agreements in April, the company completes its inaugural market entry with the confirmation that it will open seven Inditex brand stores in the new development, anchored by a 3,200 sqm Zara store, in addition to Pull & Bear, Stradivarius, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Oysho and Zara Home. Uzbekistan represents the eleventh international operation for Cenomi Retail. Having formed in Saudi Arabia three decades ago it has a firmly established presence across the MENA and CIS regions.

With a population of more than 30 million people, Uzbekistan has seen a marked increase in interest from international retail brands looking to capitalize on maturing consumer habits. Having previously been dominated by the traditional market format, the country’s retail sector is seeing a move towards retail chains as it modernizes to meet the increasing demands of its large consumer population.

Dr Gunther Helm, CEO, Cenomi Retail, said: “The retail sector in Uzbekistan is continually picking up pace, seeing double digit growth in sales and a consumer that is asking for greater choice in modern, experiential lifestyle destinations.

“Having experienced strong success in a number of CIS countries to date, where Cenomi Retail operates some of the world’s leading fashion, beauty and F&B brands, we are confident that our know-how will promote Uzbekistan as a vibrant market for growth.”

About Cenomi Retail:

Cenomi Retail, formed as Fawaz A. Alhokair & Co in 1990 by Fawaz, Salman and Abdulmajeed Alhokair. The company has since become the leading franchise retailer in the KSA and the only listed business of its type in the Middle East. Since the opening of its first store in 1991, Cenomi Retail has grown considerably and now trades in over 1,300 stores across 100 shopping malls in 11 countries, with a retail platform operating on a total GLA of more than 400 thousand square meters. All of this is managed by a workforce numbering more than 10,000. Cenomi Retail currently represents over 65 brands, spanning womenswear, menswear, kids and baby, department stores, shoes and accessories, cosmetics in addition to operating a series of restaurants and coffee shops. For more information, please visit www.cenomiretail.com