After being delayed for two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the hard-working students celebrated their achievements and the end of the difficult times

Dubai, U.A.E.,: – Middlesex University Dubai celebrated the graduation ceremony for its 2020 and 2021 Classes in spectacular style on Wednesday, March 23, 2022.

Taking place live and in person, both ceremonies were held on the same day. Allowing all students to collect their hard-earned degrees up on stage and in front of their families, friends, classmates and lecturers, the event was a joyous and happy occasion.

With last year’s 2020 graduation ceremony cancelled due to the pandemic, this special day ensured that no Middlesex student missed out on the chance to have their achievements formally celebrated.



The University took the opportunity to recognise some of the institution’s most talented Valedictorians, who all went above and beyond to achieve fantastic results. Students were also honoured with the appearance of special guest Professor Nic Beech, the Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University in London. Currently President of the British Academy of Management, a member of the Council of the Academy of Social Sciences and a board member of London Higher and the Chartered Management Institute Race Network, he travelled over to Dubai just for the occasion.

During the ceremony, the University also honoured HE Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Abu Dhabi University, as this year’s Honorary Doctorate recipient. HE Dr. Aldhaheri was named Doctor of the University in recognition of his passion for education and his philosophy of continual learning, as evidenced by his commitment in founding Abu Dhabi University, an institution dedicated to educating the UAE’s up and coming leaders. Holding an MBA from the American University in Washington DC and a PhD from Durham University, UK, HE Dr. Aldhaheri’s successful career spans across several sectors such as IT, finance, education, tourism and real estate.

HE Dr. Ali Saeed Bin Harmal Aldhaheri, the 2022 Honorary Doctorate, said: “I am humbled to be conferred with an Honorary Doctorate from Middlesex University. Education is the foundation of the UAE’s national vision, and I commend Middlesex University Dubai’s success in bringing the benefits of a world-class UK education to students in the UAE. As Chairman of the Board of Directors and Founder of Abu Dhabi University, the UAE’s largest private university, I share in this commitment to lifelong education. I wish wholehearted congratulations to the Middlesex graduates of 2020 and 2021.”

Meshkat Babiker, the 2020 Valedictorian who is graduating with a First Class degree in LLB Law, said: “I am so grateful for the opportunity to be Valedictorian and I am humbled to have my achievements recognised and celebrated in this way. So many members of the faculty have been an integral part of my support system over the last few years and it means so much that they have all chosen to nominate me. Being named Valedictorian makes me feel empowered and motivated to continue to work towards my goals. The difficulties brought on by the pandemic and the challenges that came with virtual learning have taught me never to underestimate the power of hard work and determination. Being Valedictorian means I get the opportunity to reflect on my experience and share it with others. I hope I can use this chance to inspire others to pursue their dreams and never give up on themselves. For me, this was a truly powerful moment where all my hard work came full circle.”

Meanwhile, Sowmya Raghavan, the 2021 Valedictorian who achieved a First Class degree in BA Honours Accounting and Finance, remarked: “Our cohort has faced unanticipated challenges due to the pandemic, and I consider it a privilege to have been chosen as the Valedictorian and to have been able to represent them at our graduation. Personally, one of the challenges I faced during the last two years was the uncertainty surrounding my career path. However, I was grateful to have uninterrupted education and a supportive learning environment facilitated virtually by my lecturers and peers, and I focused on making the best of the situation. I am honoured and humbled to have been chosen as the Valedictorian and was very excited to be celebrating the resilience, optimism, and hard work of all my peers, the lecturers and University in successfully navigating these difficult times.”

Professor Nic Beech, Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University, said: “I am delighted to congratulate our Middlesex University graduates in Dubai on their graduation day. After the challenges of the past two years, this is a long-awaited occasion and a celebration which they truly deserve. On behalf of the global Middlesex University community, I was proud to be in attendance supporting the graduates of our largest overseas campus as they begin their exciting careers as members of our international Alumni family.”



Dr Cedwyn Fernandes, Pro-Vice Chancellor of Middlesex University and Director of Middlesex University Dubai, said: “I was thrilled to welcome our brilliant 2020 and 2021 classes to their long-awaited graduation ceremony and celebrate all they have achieved. Given the delays brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties and challenges they’ve faced, this graduation feels extra special and meaningful.



“The fact that it was able to take place in person and at full capacity is a sign that we are coming out of the dark times, and there was no better way to celebrate this fact than with a majestic graduation ceremony for all our intelligent, inspiring and career-driven students. I was also delighted to welcome our special guest Professor Nic Beech, the Vice-Chancellor of Middlesex University London. As an academic and inspirational figure, it was a privilege to host him here in Dubai. All our graduates are incredible individuals and I look forward to seeing what amazing things they go on to achieve in the future.”

For more information about this year’s graduation ceremonies at Middlesex University Dubai, please email graduation@mdx.ac.ae or visit www.mdx.ac.ae/graduation-2020-2021.

-Ends-

A video accompanying this release is available HERE. The video features Samantha Jayne Roberts, Campus Programme Coordinator – Undergraduate Law and Politics at Middlesex University Dubai, and Meshkat Babiker, the 2020 Valedictorian who is graduating with a First Class degree in LLB Law, discussing the challenges of being a graduate during the pandemic, and how Meshkat has used the situation and the resources at hand to secure a training contract with a prominent UK law firm in Birmingham, UK.

Media contact:

Cosmopole Consultancy

Shireen Shakeel

E: shireen@cosmopole.com

About Middlesex University Dubai:

Middlesex University Dubai is the first overseas campus of the renowned Middlesex University based in London, UK. The University’s first learning space in Dubai opened at Dubai Knowledge Park (DKP) in 2005 and has over 4,000 students studying from more than 118 nationalities. It is an exciting, diverse and multicultural campus that prides itself on providing a student experience with a difference. As a testament to the growth and success of its thriving international student community, the University opened a second campus location in Dubai International Academic City (DIAC) in September 2021. This is the first time an international university in Dubai is offering a multi-site campus experience across both of the emirate’s international higher educational hubs. DKP and DIAC were set up in 2003 and 2007 respectively for international institutions that promote learning. Middlesex University Dubai students, therefore, have the opportunity to participate in a much wider student community.

The University offers a wide range of foundation, undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across both locations, including: Accounting and Finance, Business Management, Marketing, Computer Engineering, IT, Data Science, Robotics, Education, Psychology, Law, Digital Media, Film, Creative Writing and Journalism, Fashion Design, Graphic Design, and many more. As well as having all the advantages associated with being a world-class British university, students at both Middlesex University Dubai campuses can benefit from all the opportunities afforded by a rapidly-developing modern city in the heart of the Middle East, while experiencing the diverse nationalities and cultures that make up the population of Dubai.

Middlesex University is a global university committed to meeting the needs and ambitions of a culturally and internationally diverse range of students, by providing challenging academic programmes underpinned by innovative research, grants and professional practice. Middlesex University Dubai prepares its students to be professional, skilled individuals fitted for the modern world, committed to life-long learning and able to contribute to the communities in which they live and work.

For more information about the programmes and the range of scholarships and grants available, visit www.mdx.ac.ae