Dubai, UAE: Al Ghandi Auto, the official Chevrolet dealer in Dubai and the Northern Emirates since 2008, joins the 52nd UAE National Day celebrations with special offers not to be missed.

This year, the UAE invites everyone who calls the UAE home to come together to innovate the possibilities of a prosperous, equitable, and sustainable tomorrow. As an unwavering supporter of the nation's collective effort towards a sustainable future, Al Ghandi Auto commemorates this historic day by offering prospective Chevrolet buyers gift vouchers worth up to AED 10,000* on specific models.

Once you become a member of the Chevrolet family, you will embrace a 100-year heritage of protection, caring for others, and evolving technology. Chevrolet considers being an automaker to be more than just producing cars, pickups, and SUVs; quality, safety, and innovation are fundamental parts of every vehicle that leaves the company’s manufacturing facilities. From November 22nd to December 31st, Al Ghandi Auto customers who wish to explore the world of Chevrolet and buy one of the following Chevrolet models will be eligible for digital gift vouchers to spend at their convenience.

Chevrolet Tahoe RST, PREMIERE & Z71 – The 2023 Tahoe is all action from every angle, an exciting ride, and a force to be reckoned with. It’s called the most versatile and advanced Tahoe ever for a reason. Impressive mechanical prowess, commanding presence, and a sharp sense of style are why the 2023 Tahoe is one of the most distinguished full-size SUVs on the road. Chevrolet Tahoe RST, PREMIERE, and Z71 buyers until December 31st will be eligible for a digital gift voucher worth AED 5,000.

Chevrolet Silverado – Chevrolet’s best-selling truck continues to excite new and loyal customers who want to dominate the dunes and rule the road in unparalleled style. Its immense power is enhanced by state-of-the-art tech, a modern, stylish interior, and a long list of confidence-boosting safety features that make Silverado a bold and fearless companion both on and off the road. Buyers of the Chevrolet Silverado until December 31st will be eligible for a digital gift voucher worth AED 5,000.

Chevrolet Corvette – With the 2023 Corvette Stingray, the best just got better. This mid-engine masterpiece is the most powerful Stingray ever produced. Highly intelligent and beautifully sculpted with potent aerodynamics, it slices through the air with exceptional power, poise, and precision. The Corvette Stingray is born to make the driver’s confidence soar. Buyers of the Chevrolet Corvette until December 31st will be eligible for a digital gift voucher worth AED 10,000.

Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, SS & LT – Camaro has always carried an attitude about life, a craving for letting go and feeling free. The sixth-generation Camaro allows drivers to do just that. Sleek, fast, and agile, whether the road is curved or straight. Once you experience the full spectrum of Camaro’s performance, you’ll understand why this represents the golden age of performance cars. Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 and SS buyers until December 31st will be eligible for a digital gift voucher worth AED 8,000. Camaro LT buyers within the same period will be eligible for an AED 4,000 digital gift voucher.

Commenting on the 2023 National Day offers, Mark Jenkins, CEO of Al Ghandi Auto Group said: “We, at Al Ghandi Auto, take immense pride in embodying the very spirit that defines the UAE. For more than half a century, our relentless pursuit has been to deliver the finest selection of state-of-the-art vehicles to our customers in the country, ensuring that they experience nothing short of automotive excellence. Join us in celebrating this special day for the entire nation and seize the opportunity to carry on shopping using your exclusive gift voucher while driving away in unrivalled Chevrolet style.”

*Customers of Al Ghandi Auto will be issued a code for a digital gift voucher of the corresponding value by the cashiers during the invoicing process. The offer is valid from November 22nd to December 31st.

About Al Ghandi Auto:

Al Ghandi Auto, part of the Al Ghandi Auto Group, one of the largest automotive retailer groups in the region is the leading General Motors Automotive Dealership in the UAE. Al Ghandi Auto aims to build on tradition, diligence and values, and is proud of its solid reputation for reliability and integrity. With 7 state of the art showrooms, the company offers a selected range of new and used automotive innovations, as well as comprehensive world-class after-sales and parts support providing a wealth of knowledge and expertise in sales, service and genuine parts for world-renowned brands Chevrolet and GMC in Dubai and the North Emirates and Cadillac in the whole of the UAE.

For more information, please contact:

Suzanne Kanianthra | Adnan Wahidi - alghandi@golin-mena.com