Sukuk Al Eidiyah can be invested into savings schemes offering annual profits and amazing rewards from National Bonds

Dubai, UAE: National Bonds, the UAE’s leading Shari’a-compliant savings and investment company owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai, has launched the first-of-its-kind Sukuk Al Eidiyah - a unique digital gift certificate that can be given as Eidiyah to the young to encourage them to start saving at an early age and increase their financial literacy.

A fully Fintech investment certificate that can be easily purchased on the National Bonds mobile application, Sukuk Al Eidiyah will enable people to give the gift of saving on the occasion of Eid Al Adha. The certificate can be designed and personalized on the National Bonds app and accessed digitally making it easier to purchase and gift.

Sukuk Al Eidiyah allows buyers the flexibility to purchase any number of certificates from AED 100 to AED 5,000 per transaction, while receivers can invest the certificate in a savings program with National Bonds to earn annual profit and also become eligible to participate in the National Bonds’ rich rewards program of AED 36 million.

National Bonds Group Deputy CEO, Rehab Lootah, said: “Eid Al Adha is a beautiful time for sharing and giving, especially for children who eagerly await this occasion for the Eidiyah they receive from their elders. Sukuk Al Eidiyah is an important initiative which gives people the opportunity to impart knowledge on the importance of saving to children and help them embark on their journey to a secure financial future. By prompting them to become savers, this Eidiyah can become a gift that will keep on giving and emphasize on the fact that the earlier you start saving the better.

She added: “We have made the entire process of saving seamless and very convenient by offering customers the opportunity to choose the way they would like to buy and save their Eidiyah, which can be accessed on our mobile application. Beyond the occasion of Eid, we want to encourage residents to view gift bonds as a viable gifting option that has long-term appeal.”

Under the scheme, parents can also opt for setting up a monthly direct debit plan for their children post opening the minor accounts through the Sukuk Al Eidiyah. The application allows one to personalize the gift card with a message that makes the gift all the more special. With the Sukuk Al Eidiyah, National Bonds aims to create a culture of gifting that benefits the receiver not only in the present, but also in the future.

Sukuk Al Eidiyah can be purchased on the National Bonds mobile application for iOS or for Android. To open a savings account, customers can visit any National Bonds branch or call the call center on 600 522 279.