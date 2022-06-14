CCR DEVELOPMENTS company announced that the implementation rates of its project in the New Administrative Capital "Front Gate" increased, and the percentage of implementation in the structural Skeleton of the project has reached 60%, which confirms the company's commitment to implementation and delivery on scheduled time.



Dr. Remon Taghian, CEO of CCR DEVELOPMENTS, said that despite the challenges that the real estate market has witnessed during the past period due to high prices of raw materials and consequently the high cost of implementation, and some companies stopped implementation until prices stabilize, but his company decided to continue implementation to adhere to the time schedule and reduce the risks resulting from downtime.



He showed that "Front Gate" project is located in a privileged location in MU23 district in ​​the Administrative Capital, and it is an administrative commercial, hotel clinics, and is located on an area of ​​4055 square meters, and consists of a ground floor and 7 repeated floors, and the project is divided to include the ground, first and second floors as commercial activities, the third, fourth, fifth and sixth floors for administrative activities and clinics with separate entrances to each of them, and the seventh floor is residential and hotel.



He added that maintaining the company's credibility, with the presence of strong financial solvency and long technical expertise are the main reasons for deciding to continue implementation, and the company is working with its full capacity in the project site to work within the implementation plan, as the company plans to start delivering the project in September 2023 and completing the project delivery in early 2024.



He assured that the velocity of work in finalizing the infrastructure and government headquarters, in preparation for the speedy transfer of ministries to their headquarters in the New Administrative Capital, enhances the companies' plan to speed the implementation, as the transition of life to the capital will encourage many clients to move to their residential units and thus operate commercial and administrative projects in the capital, which contributes in achieving the investment return from these units.

