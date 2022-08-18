Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) has launched the Advanced Executive Certificate for Risk-Based Supervision Professionals, the second level of its internal supervisory certification programme. This comes in line with its vision to become one of the top central banks globally.

The main objective of this unique programme is to enhance the skills of CBUAE supervisors who examine licensed financial institutions in the UAE, within a risk based supervisory framework.

Since its launch in 2021, 46 UAE national supervisors completed the Executive Certificate Level 1, and are now eligible to join the Advanced Executive Certificate. The programme is designed to enable supervisors to pursue either the Prudential stream, or the Conduct Risk stream to build the relevant specialist skills.

12 UAE national examiners and supervisors are registered in the first cohort of this intensive programme, which is designed to equip them with tools and insights in assessing prudential risks. Further cohorts are planned to ensure that examiners and supervisors continue to be equipped with robust knowledge and skills to effectively supervise licensed financial institutions.

The CBUAE has also developed additional customised workshops to enhance the calibre of its examiners and supervisors, as well as, meet evolving market demands and assessing pertinent risks with the objective of promoting monetary and financial stability in the UAE.

The programme continues in cooperation with and accredited by the Institute of Bankers (IOB), a recognised college of the University College Dublin and a leading institute in training bankers and bank supervisors.

H.E Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the CBUAE, said: “The launch of this intensive programme is part of the Central Bank’s efforts to achieve effective supervision on licensed financial institutions by its examiners and supervisors, which would contribute to the UAE’s financial stability. Through the Advanced Certificate programme, we seek to empower our examiners with various risk related skills to raise their level of efficiency in line with the Emiratisation agenda of the UAE.”