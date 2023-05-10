The UAE's GDP growth is expected to have doubled, registering nearly 7.6% in 2022.

Approval of a comprehensive digital transformation strategy to use innovative technologies in the areas of supervision and monitoring

Abu Dhabi: The Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) issued its 2022 Annual Report, highlighting its progress and initiatives to bolster monetary and financial stability in the UAE throughout the year.

The report highlighted the CBUAE’s monitoring and supervision efforts to enhance monetary stability and the resilience of the financial sector and to support economic activity in the UAE. It also shed light on economic developments observed locally, regionally and globally throughout the year, noting that the UAE was among the world’s best performing economies, supported by the decisions and directives of the wise leadership, as well as its undertaking of proactive measures and the reopening of the economy following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The UAE's gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to have grown by nearly 7.6% in 2022, supported by significant activity across all sectors, and is among the highest globally as international markets observed a slowdown in economic growth due to increases in interest rates and geopolitical tensions. Additionally, despite the sharp rise of inflation globally in light of the pressures on supply chains and the rise in commodity prices, inflation in the UAE remained well below the international average at 4.8% with an expected decline in 2023.

In light of expected global economic downturn and a potential recession, the CBUAE, led by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice-President, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the CBUAE, continued to implement macro and monetary precautionary policies. This is in keeping with the UAE government’s strategic roadmap which looks to maintain the country’s competitiveness, ensure robust economic growth, and develop job opportunities for UAE nationals.

The report divulges on the timely removal of temporary COVID-19 support measures by the CBUAE which sought to support borrowers in combatting the negative impacts of the pandemic. The decision reflects the return of the banking sector to pre-pandemic levels of profitability and financial strength. According to the report, the banking sector continued to support economic growth through private-sector lending. Banking sector assets and gross written premiums in the insurance and banking credit sector rose, while the CBUAE conducted regular asset quality assessments.

In an effort to reinforce its role as a regulator of the financial and insurance sector in the UAE, the CBUAE strengthened regulatory frameworks on licensed financial institutions (LFIs), particularly in the areas of corporate governance and risk management for insurance companies, which have contributed to the development of the regulatory environment of insurance companies and related professions operating in the UAE.

Additionally, the CBUAE carried out baseline, follow-up and thematic risk-based reviews of LFIs to measure their financial performance and validate enhanced regulatory requirements, including but not limited to capital, liquidity, earnings, credit quality, and control measures over service and operational resilience. It also continued to strengthen its regulatory co-operation efforts, transparency measures and oversight of the foreign operations of locally incorporated banks. During this time, CBUAE had conducted six overseas examinations based on its risk-based supervisory plan.

The report also states that under its newly established regulatory framework, CBUAE granted licences to specialised banks, stored value facilities, and retail payment service providers.

The report affirmed CBUAE’s success in enhancing its supervision and oversight of the insurance industry. This included integrating a digital supervisory platform to its approach, permitting centralised reporting and analysis. In 2022, insurance companies made progress in implementing more robust internal controls over their financial reporting to improve its quality.

In the area of anti-money laundering and countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT), CBUAE continued to adopt stringent measures, including enhancing focus on the shortcomings in anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance frameworks, imposing financial and administrative sanctions in compliance with the Financial Action Task Force’s guidelines, and issuing guidance on dealing with risks from crypto-assets.

A prominent development undertaken by CBUAE in 2022 was the improvement made to the Dirham Monetary Framework. The framework was enhanced per the roadmap approved by the board of directors to enhance monetary policy implementation in line with global standards. This included the establishment of a contingency liquidity insurance facility provided against high quality collateral, the launch of a comprehensive liquidity forecasting tool and improved transparency on daily monetary operations.

As for consumer protection, the CBUAE in 2022 began enforcing principles-based consumer protection regulations as a means of setting regulatory measures pertaining to disclosure, product oversight, market conduct, indebtedness and privacy.

The report also highlights the updates made to CBUAE’s real estate lending framework through the adoption of new standards to banks' exposure to risks, and which facilitated its monitoring and supervision of the sixth most important non-oil sector in the UAE’s economy – real estate. The CBUAE intends to move towards full implementation of the standards in the medium term.

With regards to digital transformation, the report states the board’s approval in 2022 on a comprehensive strategy that envisages the use of pioneering new technologies in the areas of supervision and data processing and storage, effectively enhancing CBUAE’s ability to provide a safe and efficient digital payments infrastructure.

His Excellency Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of CBUAE, said: “We take great pride in the progress marked to support our strategic vision of becoming among the top central banks globally, and enhancing monetary and financial stability and consumer protection through effective supervision of licensed financial institutions, prudent management of reserves and adoption of modern technologies.”

H.E. affirmed that with the support and guidance of its sound leadership, CBUAE will continue to progress the Emiratisation of its administration and leadership positions, which stood at 65% by the end of 2022, as well as promote the employment of UAE nationals across its LFIs. This is in addition to CBUAE’s commitment to protecting the UAE’s financial system through progressive financial market infrastructure and sustainable finance initiatives, in keeping with the nation’s designation of the year 2023 as the ‘Year of Sustainability.

To view the full Report, please click here.