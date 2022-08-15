Manama: Real estate transaction volumes in Bahrain continue to recover, underpinned by stronger economic growth projections, albeit amidst higher inflation.

Looking at Bahrain’s office sector, the delivery of new office stock has been muted for the first half of 2022, with scheduled completions to year end forecast to increase total supply by less than 1%. The majority of tracked pipeline supply is in Bahrain Bay and Seef District, which remain the most in-demand locations by corporate occupiers. Responses in a regional CBRE Office Occupier Survey indicated that 66% of companies are adopting flexible working as the new normal, 53% are refining their workplace strategies and policies, and 48% are focusing on improving workplace wellness and sustainability. Nevertheless, a large proportion of companies expect their staff to spend much of their time at the office, in order to ensure high levels of productivity and that employees remain connected to their colleagues & clients.

Heather Longden, Director - Advisory & Transactions, at CBRE in Bahrain comments: “Although development activity in the office sector has slowed, surveys conducted by CBRE on flexible working, demonstrate the continued need for offices and, importantly, the requirement for adaptable spaces, that can accommodate evolving trends.’’

In the residential sector, there was a marginal increase in the average quoted mid- to high-end apartment rents between Q1 and Q2 2022, with rents increasing by 1.64% QoQ; a continuation of the upward trajectory in rents seen since Q1 2022. Meanwhile, average apartment sales rates fell -3.64% QoQ during the same period, with declines seen in Bahrain’s Capital, Northern, and Southern Governorates. Freehold apartment supply continues to increase, with an increase of 12.2% YoY in total supply anticipated at the end of 2022. The large increase in supply is attributable to the projected completion of key developments, including the serviced residences at the Address Beach Resort in Marassi Al Bahrain.

Following CBRE’s Retail Occupier Survey for H1 2022, we found that average operational occupancy in our sample set of malls across Bahrain fell marginally in H1 2022, at an average of -3.7% lower than H2 2021. There were, however, a handful of malls that recorded an increase. Although footfall has reportedly increased significantly since the easing of Covid-19 related restrictions, existing supply continues to hold material vacancy rates with new supply likely to further impact the vacancy rate. Consumer trends are also evolving, with changing attitudes towards types of shopping centre experiences and the rise of e-commerce.

Within the hospitality sector, data has revealed a 38% uptick in tourist arrivals compared to Q1 2022, amounting to an estimated total of approx. 2.4mn visitors. These figures demonstrate recovery in the sector of 82% compared to pre-pandemic levels. Moreover, tourism revenue for Q2 totalled BD330.4mn ($876mn), marking an increase of 562% YoY. Additionally, tourism revenue was up 13.2% QoQ, improving further following the positive impact of the annual Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix, held in Q1 - the first race with a live audience since the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2022 iteration of the event recorded its highest ever attendance, as well as its highest ever international attendance, up 50% on pre-pandemic figures. In terms of Hospitality KPIs, RevPAR, ADR, and Occupancy have all improved compared to 2021. Occupancy has increased by three percentage points, while RevPAR and ADR have increased by 31.0% and 22.4% respectively.