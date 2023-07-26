Manama, Bahrain – Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 111%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 30th July 2023 and the maturity date is 28th January 2024.

The weighted average rate of interest 6.43% compared to 6.29% of the previous issue on 25th June 2023.

The approximate average price for the issue was 96.851%, with the lowest accepted price being 96.771%.

This is issue No. 1975 (ISIN BH000T77LYP7) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.