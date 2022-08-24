Manama, Bahrain – Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been oversubscribed by 203%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 28th August 2022 and the maturity date is 26th February 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.02% compared to 3.98% of the previous issue on 31st July 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.007%, with the lowest accepted price being 97.872%.

This is issue No. 1927 (ISIN BH0001F302I2) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion.

