Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the BD 35 million monthly issue of Government Treasury Bills has been fully subscribed by 100%.

The bills, carrying a maturity of 182 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 8th May 2022 and the maturity date is 6th November 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 2.82% compared to 2.34% of the previous issue on 27th March 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.597%, with the lowest accepted price being 98.408%.

This is issue No. 1911 (ISIN BH0009806066) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.110 billion.

