Manama, Bahrain – The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 19th October 2022 and the maturity date is 18th January 2023.

The weighted average rate of interest is 4.73% compared to 4.50% of the previous issue on 5th October 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 98.817% with the lowest accepted price being 98.751%.

This is issue No. 1934 (BH000V002752) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion

-Ends-