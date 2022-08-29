Manama, Bahrain – The bills, carrying a maturity of 91 days, are issued by the CBB, on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The issue date of the bills is 31st August 2022 and the maturity date is 30th November 2022.

The weighted average rate of interest is 3.79% equivalent to the previous issue on 24th August 2022.

The approximate average price for the issue was 99.050% with the lowest accepted price being 99.036%.

This is issue No. 1928 (BH000UIA9103) of Government Treasury Bills. With this, the total outstanding value of Government Treasury Bills is BD 2.010 billion

