Manama, Bahrain:- The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 184%.

Subscriptions worth BD 79 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 18th May 2022 and matures on 17th August 2022, is 2.30% compared to 1.99% of the previous issue on 13th April 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.253 (BH000198X889) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

