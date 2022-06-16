Manama, Bahrain: The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 102%.

Subscriptions worth BD 43.74 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 15th June 2022 and matures on 14th September 2022, is 2.96% compared to 2.30% of the previous issue on 18th May 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.254 (BH00032J1034) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.