Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 357%.

Subscriptions worth BD 153.338 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 15th February 2023 and matures on 17th May 2023, is 5.80% compared to 5.72% of the previous issue on 11th January 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.262 (BH000W544943) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.

