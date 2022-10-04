Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 188%.

Subscriptions worth BD 48.857 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 6th October 2022 and matures on 6th April 2023, is 4.70% compared to 3.95% of the previous issue on 8th September 2022.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.206 (BH0007507IE8) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.

