Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 593%.



Subscriptions worth BD 154.225 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 7th September 2023 and matures on 7th March 2024, is 6.46% compared to 6.30% of the previous issue on 3rd August 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.217 (BH00028954P4) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.