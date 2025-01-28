Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing (Ijara) Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 563%.

Subscriptions worth BD 146.496 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 30th January 2025 and matures on 31st July 2025, is 5.40% compared to 5.62% of the previous issue on 2nd January 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.234 (BH0001Q45ZL1) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.