Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 294%.

Subscriptions worth BD 76.478 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 3rd August 2023 and matures on 1st February 2024, is 6.30% compared to 6.15% of the previous issue on 6th July 2023.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.216 (BH000O821754) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.